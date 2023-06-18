Biden hopes to meet Xi Jinping in the coming months





EFE.- United States President Joe Biden said on Saturday he hoped to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the coming months, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to Beijing. “I hope in the coming months to meet Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have and how to overcome them,” the president told reporters before heading to Philadelphia. Biden made the statements as Blinken heads to China for a long-awaited trip that was planned last February but was postponed after the United States detected an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over its territory. Lee: Biden hopes to heed AMLO’s call to stop shipment of dangerous weapons from US to Mexico The president declared the balloon episode this Saturday, revealing that he believed it was not something “intentional” since, according to him, the Chinese government did not know where the balloon that Biden ordered was. to demolish. “I think it was something more shameful than intentional,” the president concluded. China has always denied the spying charges and claimed the device was a weather balloon. Blinken will arrive in Beijing on Sunday to meet with the authorities of the Asian country and reduce the high tension of the last months on the question of Taiwan and the war in Ukraine. This is the first visit by a US secretary of state to China since 2018. That same week, Blinken denounced that Cuba hosts a Chinese spy station, which Beijing and Havana have categorically denied. Before leaving, the head of US diplomacy said the purpose of his trip was to build “stable channels of communication” between the United States and China to avoid “misunderstandings” that lead to conflict, such as agreed by Biden and Xi meeting last year in Bali. (Indonesia). Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

