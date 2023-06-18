Geopolitics seen as driver of close Indo-US ties during Modi’s US visit

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to the United States for a state visit this week, officials from both countries have expressed optimism for a trip which is being touted as a milestone in relations between the two countries. .

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India-US relations had come a “long way”.

“You can look at the technology part of the relationship, you can look at the trade in the relationship, you can look at the political convergence and you can look at the strategic interests. So I think there’s a very compelling case for relationships increasingly solid Indo-American relations,” Jaishankar told reporters last week.

The most compelling case, analysts say, is the rise of China. Modi travels to the United States as India’s ties with Beijing fray following a three-year military standoff along their disputed Himalayan borders.

“The strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific has changed very dramatically and it is recognized in both Washington and New Delhi that they need to work very closely to stabilize the situation,” said Harsh Pant, vice president. , Studies and Foreign Policy, at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“This strategic clarity means that for India, strengthening ties with a like-minded country like the United States has become a strategic imperative,” he said.

Giving India access to advanced defense technologies, including co-production of weapons, is expected to be a key element during Modis’ visit. This could include a deal to produce jet engines by General Electric for military aircraft in India according to a Reuters report. The two countries are also discussing the possible purchase of American-made armed drones by India.

Analysts say the defense partnership is strengthened as Washington seeks to bolster India’s military capabilities.

“The Americans seek to strengthen India as a counterweight to China, so they want to support India’s military modernization,” according to Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs. “That’s why both sides have removed some of the cobwebs that existed and say we have the same adversary, and we need to cooperate a lot more to fend off that common adversary.”

He said that from India’s perspective, there were also question marks over the viability of Russia as a military supplier, which for decades provided the bulk of India’s military hardware, to supply advanced weapons to India as it is weakened by Western sanctions.

The groundwork for Modis’ visit was laid by recent high-level visits by US officials to India. Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the two countries are establishing a roadmap for defense industrial cooperation.

Modi is also expected to meet with key business leaders in Washington as he tries to woo US companies as part of US efforts to diversify supply chains beyond China into critical areas such as semi- drivers.

However, building factories in India has not been easy, with US companies often complaining of regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, visiting New Delhi, told an Indian business forum on Tuesday that the two countries were working to facilitate trade.

“A number of deliverables to this [Modi] visit are not just bullet points on a page. They’re fundamentally designed to remove these barriers to defense trade, high-tech trade, investment in each of our countries by removing the barriers,” Sullivan said.

Areas where the two countries aim to deepen their cooperation include quantum computing, artificial intelligence and 5G wireless networks in which China has gained a dominant position.

The visit will include all the pomp and ceremony that comes with state visits the last state visit by an Indian prime minister to Washington was in 2009. Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress the second times he will since he took power nine years ago.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to the US-India Business Council on Monday, expressed optimism about the visit.

“So here we are almost literally on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi, a visit that will further cement what President Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.”

However, in a changing geopolitical context, the two countries are not always on the same wavelength. India has strongly defended maintaining friendly relations with Russia following its aggression against Ukraine. In recent months, Moscow has become New Delhi’s biggest supplier of crude oil as India sources cheap energy.

Critics have also expressed concern about democratic backsliding in India, accusing the Modi administration of stifling dissent and divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. In its latest annual report on human rights practices, the US State Department also highlighted challenges to free speech and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities in India. New Delhi dismissed the report as flawed and biased.

But analysts say the two countries’ effort during Modis’ visit will be to build on common interests while managing their differences as the two countries focus on the big picture of the fight against China. .

“When the war in Ukraine started, there was a lot of fear that it would derail the relationship and the two countries are going in different directions,” Pant said.

“But the relationship has continued to grow, in fact it’s become more dynamic. I think it’s because there’s a new recognition that with all the challenges that India is facing, it’s a good bet and Washington needs to cultivate India,” he said. said.