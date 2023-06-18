Politics
Partygate: Conservative Party staff filmed drinking and dancing during COVID lockdown | Political news
Conservative Party staff were filmed celebrating at their London headquarters at the height of the COVID lockdown.
New footage, obtained by The Mirror, shows workers at a Christmas party dancing, drinking and joking about COVID restrictions as lockdown rules were in place in December 2020.
Two of those present at the party were named in Boris Johnsonresignation record.
A couple can be seen holding hands and dancing animatedly to Fairytale Of New York while twirling around the room – at one point hitting a table laden with festive food and drink.
During the video, a man can be heard asking “Are you filming this?” – while another replies “it’s for a party, uh, a party.”
Someone else quips: “Instagram live!”
The first person then laughs and says, “As long as we don’t broadcast, we’re bending the rules.”
It is understood it was filmed at a time when many families were unable to see each other over Christmas due to the lockdown tier system, limiting the number of people who can mix inside.
The Mirror said more than 24 people attended the event and claims at least nine people can be seen in the video.
Learn more:
Boris Johnson ‘cancels dogs’ after attacking privileges committee report
Rishi Sunak faces potentially acrimonious vote on Boris Johnson’s partygate report
The two people present at the event recognized in Mr Johnson’s honors list are former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – who received a peerage – and Ben Mallet, the Tory campaign manager for the election running for mayor of London in 2021, who can be seen in the video wearing brightly colored suspenders.
Mr. Bailey would have left before the video was taken.
The images are expected to bring former Prime Minister Boris Johnson back to light, just days after the the privileges committee concluded that he misled MPs on several occasions with denials party door.
The Mirror previously published a photo from the party, which was later investigated by police. No further action was taken at the time due to lack of evidence.
Responding to the video, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “Senior staff at CCHQ became aware of an unauthorized social gathering in the basement on Matthew Parker Street organized by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14, 2020.
“Formal disciplinary action has been taken against the four CCHQ staff who have been seconded to the Bailey campaign.”
Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said the video showed participants “openly flouting the rules” – adding that the recent announcement of the honors was a “sickening insult”.
She said: “The revelers of this lockdown, the Tories, have openly mocked the rules followed by the British people. The Tories think it’s a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.”
“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak gave in to Boris Johnson’s demands and chose to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.”
“This prime minister is breaking the integrity he promised and showing he is too weak to turn the page on 13 years of Tory scandal.”
Click to subscribe to the Sophy Ridge on Sunday podcast
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said: “Tory MPs and ministers should have a stomach ache seeing these new party images.
“While families mourned and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative campaign headquarters celebrated.
“What’s worse is that the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to honor some of these people.
“There are thousands of families who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/partygate-conservative-party-staff-filmed-drinking-and-dancing-during-covid-lockdown-12904492
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- bne IntelliNews – Turkish presidential candidate Ogan who switched support for Erdogan cuts the cake with the Russian ambassador in Ankara
- Partygate: Conservative Party staff filmed drinking and dancing during COVID lockdown | Political news
- The President and Ms Iriana watch the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2023
- google doodle: Google celebrates Kamala Sohony’s 112th birthday with a doodle | TOI original
- Geopolitics seen as driver of close Indo-US ties during Modi’s US visit
- England Hockey Mixed Championship Finals 2023 Review
- Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani and Neil Barrett interpret timelessness at menswear shows in Milan
- Google Pixel 8 display specs and features leaked
- Strong aftershock in western France after a 5-magnitude earthquake
- Google Doodle Celebrates 112th Birthday of Indian Biochemist Kamala Sohonis
- Jokowi reminds volunteers not to make mistakes in choosing leaders
- Follow Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and more on Saturday in Los Angeles