Partygate: Conservative Party staff filmed drinking and dancing during COVID lockdown | Political news

Conservative Party staff were filmed celebrating at their London headquarters at the height of the COVID lockdown.

New footage, obtained by The Mirror, shows workers at a Christmas party dancing, drinking and joking about COVID restrictions as lockdown rules were in place in December 2020.

Two of those present at the party were named in Boris Johnsonresignation record.

A couple can be seen holding hands and dancing animatedly to Fairytale Of New York while twirling around the room – at one point hitting a table laden with festive food and drink.

During the video, a man can be heard asking “Are you filming this?” – while another replies “it’s for a party, uh, a party.”

Someone else quips: “Instagram live!”

The first person then laughs and says, “As long as we don’t broadcast, we’re bending the rules.”

It is understood it was filmed at a time when many families were unable to see each other over Christmas due to the lockdown tier system, limiting the number of people who can mix inside.

The Mirror said more than 24 people attended the event and claims at least nine people can be seen in the video.

Picture:

Shaun Bailey, who received a peerage, was at the event





The two people present at the event recognized in Mr Johnson’s honors list are former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – who received a peerage – and Ben Mallet, the Tory campaign manager for the election running for mayor of London in 2021, who can be seen in the video wearing brightly colored suspenders.

Mr. Bailey would have left before the video was taken.

The images are expected to bring former Prime Minister Boris Johnson back to light, just days after the the privileges committee concluded that he misled MPs on several occasions with denials party door.

The Mirror previously published a photo from the party, which was later investigated by police. No further action was taken at the time due to lack of evidence.

Responding to the video, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “Senior staff at CCHQ became aware of an unauthorized social gathering in the basement on Matthew Parker Street organized by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14, 2020.

“Formal disciplinary action has been taken against the four CCHQ staff who have been seconded to the Bailey campaign.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said the video showed participants “openly flouting the rules” – adding that the recent announcement of the honors was a “sickening insult”.

She said: “The revelers of this lockdown, the Tories, have openly mocked the rules followed by the British people. The Tories think it’s a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.”

“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak gave in to Boris Johnson’s demands and chose to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.”

“This prime minister is breaking the integrity he promised and showing he is too weak to turn the page on 13 years of Tory scandal.”

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said: “Tory MPs and ministers should have a stomach ache seeing these new party images.

“While families mourned and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative campaign headquarters celebrated.

“What’s worse is that the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to honor some of these people.

“There are thousands of families who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.”