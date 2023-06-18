Imran Khan will not be a key player in Pakistani politics: interior minister





Islamabad: Imran Khan would never again be a key player in Pakistan’s national politics, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said, hinting at the disqualification of the embattled former prime minister.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been slapped with a host of cases, ranging from terrorism to murder, since his ousting by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April last year.

“He is a disbeliever. He has brought indecency into politics,” Sanaullah told Geo News, adding that the 70-year-old opposition leader will never again be a key player in the political arena. Pakistani.

The federal government has repeatedly hinted that Khan could be disqualified for his alleged role in attacks on key military and government buildings after his May 9 arrest.

The minister said that while the PTI thinks its vote bank will increase following the May 9 violence, the party is living in a fantasy. “People saw their true faces. He is a “scourge” on the nation whose sole purpose is to sow destruction in the country, he said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad.

Khans party workers reportedly vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Khan was later released on bail.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and the military with vows to act against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan Party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab province.

Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed a resolution demanding that the perpetrators of the May 9 violence be charged under the strict army law.

The crackdown launched after the violent May 9 protests has plunged the PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders having recently left the party.

