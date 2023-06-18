It’s fun to laugh, that’s how intimate Jokowi, Prabowo and Aguan are

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Like a high-level meeting, three influential figures in Indonesia were seen greeting each other recently.

They are Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and a businessman often nicknamed “the dragon” Sugianto Kusuma (Aguan).

The three of them laughed heartily during the groundbreaking ceremony of Tzu Chi Pantai Indah Kapuk Hospital, Kamal Muara, North Jakarta last Wednesday (6/14).

Jokowi and Prabowo appeared to be wearing official batik. Meanwhile, Aguan wore a neat black suit.

On this occasion, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Chief of National Police General Listyo Sigit, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, Head of Buddhist Foundation Indonesian Tzu Chi Liu Su Mei and Indonesian Foundation Vice President Tzu Chi also attended. , CEO of Sinar Mas Group Franky Widjaja.

Jokowi was accompanied by an entourage of ministers and Aguan to tour the hospital and see the patient treatment facilities. From the treatment of cancer, thalassemia, bone marrow and other facilities.

He admits to being satisfied with the very modern hospital equipment. Jokowi also called for Indonesian citizens to no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

“We want everyone to be healthy. If you are sick, don’t go abroad, just go to Tzu Chi Hospital,” he said while promoting the hospital. .

Aguan, who is the founder of Agung Sedayu Group, attended the event as one of the vice presidents of the Indonesian Tzu Chi Foundation.

Traces of Tzu Chi Indonesia, close to the government

For information, Tzu Chi is a foundation that was established in Indonesia in 1994. The “seeds” entered in 1993, when Liang Cheung, who was a volunteer from Tzu Chi Taiwan, came to Indonesia.

He saw a lot of suffering and invited several businessmen to become donors, and to build a Tzu Chi foundation in the country, quoted from his official website, Saturday (6/17/2023).

Often referred to as a Buddhist foundation, Tzu Chi is always quick to provide disaster relief. For example, when Mount Merapi erupted, the Aceh tsunami and the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2003, Megawati Soekarnoputri, then President of the Republic of Indonesia, inaugurated the Cinta Kasih housing complex, built by Tzu Chi in Cengkareng. The facilities are complete, starting with the polyclinic, the school, the community hall, the prayer room and the recycling center.

Tzu Chi’s proximity to Aguan and Sinar Mas

Tzu Chi is one of the foundations in Indonesia whose inauguration events are often attended by government officials, all the way up to the president. Apart from Megawati who participated in the inauguration of the Cinta Kasih housing complex, Jokowi and a number of ministers also inaugurated the Tzu Chi Hospital.

This cannot be separated from the role of influential businessmen who are important figures in Tzu Chi Indonesia. For example, Eka Tjipta, founder of the Sinar Mas group.

In 1998, Eka Tjipta with his wife and youngest child Franky Widjaja met and discussed for 2 hours with Master Cheng Yen in Taiwan.

He was amazed by Master Cheng Yen’s generosity. After returning from Indonesia, the currency crisis in Indonesia peaked and ended in riots. Eka Tjipta provides full support to Tzu Chi Indonesia in the form of post-crisis assistance.

Sinar Mas Group also provided a loan for a place to become Tzu Chi’s official office in Mangga Dua, Jakarta. This period also marks the development of Tzu Chi in Indonesia.

Then, in 2002, when floods inundated many neighborhoods in Jakarta, Aguan was forced to deliver food aid to residents’ homes. Soon after, he was invited by Eka Tjipta to support Tzu Chi’s project to build houses for flood victims on the banks of the Angke River.

As a real estate entrepreneur, Aguan immediately agreed. When meeting Master Cheng Yen with other Tzu Chi volunteers, Aguan would often reply “no problem” for any tasks given to him. He is also known as ‘Mr. No problem’.

Aguan ‘The Dragon’

Activist Sri Bintang Pamungkas in Changing the Regime Changes the System (2014) even called Aguan the second dragon of the 9 dragons.

The term ‘9 Dragons’ is already familiar. According to legend, no one has ever really confirmed the existence of this group, including its members.

The first traces of the 9 Dragons date back at least to the era of the New Order. At that time, the 9 Dragons or also known as the “Gang of Nine” had a very negative and sinister connotation.

Refers to the survey Tempo titled “Business Mafia” Tommy Winata (2020, p. 12), 9 Naga or Gang of Nine refers to a group of people who control dark businesses: from gambling, drugs to smuggling.

That said, they have solid support that makes his actions untouchable to allow him to play in the dark.

However, it is not known exactly who these people were. Also in reference to the Tempo survey (p. 94), businessmen such as Aguan, Haryadi Kumala, Iwan Cahyadi, Yorrys, Arief Cocong, Edi Porkas, Arie Sigit, Jony Kusuma and Tommy Winata are referred to as the Gang of the Nine.

However, these are only public speculations. Some of them have already given rebuttals.

Over time, 9 Dragons came to have a more neutral connotation, namely the term for the businessmen who ran the Indonesian economy during the New Order era. This designation is the result of a mutualist symbiosis between rulers and entrepreneurs. This title lasted until the New Order collapsed.

