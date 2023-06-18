Taiwan’s Defense Dilemma – The Diplomat





Taiwan is now entering a busy campaign season. Filled with its usual excitement and drama, the 2024 presidential election comes at a time of heightened anxiety in the Taiwanese political space, with the possibility of a Chinese invasion before mid-century. The defense policy adopted by Taiwan’s next president could make this election one of the most critical in recent history.

Whoever takes office next May will face an overriding dilemma in the country’s defense planning. Namely, Taiwan has little time and resources to prepare for a cross-strait conflict, but the successful implementation of its current military doctrine requires considerable resources and time.

Under the most optimistic of circumstances, fully preparing for a Chinese invasion would be difficult. Today, differing threat perceptions between the United States and Taiwan have slowed the development of a strategy previously seen as a practical solution to Taiwan’s defense dilemma.

porcupine in a pickle

The porcupine strategy, despite the obstacles it faces in being fully adopted, remains the most popular solution to Taiwan’s defense problem. The strategy leverages Taiwan’s unique island geography to create localized advantages, allowing Taiwanese forces to fend off an otherwise quantitatively superior People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In 2017, Admiral Lee Hsi-ming, then Taiwan’s Chief of the General Staff, developed the Comprehensive Defense Concept (OCD) to formally codify porcupine strategy into Taiwan’s defense doctrine. Unlike Taiwan’s past military doctrines, which sought deep strike capabilities and the destruction of its adversaries, the ODC redefined its military objectives as denying the enemy a successful takeover of Taiwan. The ODC suggests Taiwan abandon its plans to establish maritime control and air superiority, adopting a more cost-effective and defensive approach to thwarting Chinese aggression.

ODC is a strategy of deterrence by denial that incorporates the concepts of asymmetry at all levels of military conduct, including training, force structure, command and control, and logistics. He recognizes that Taiwan can no longer compete symmetrically with China and assumes that major weapons systems and immobile infrastructure will be destroyed at the start of an invasion. To survive the early stages of a cross-Strait conflict, the ODC prescribes the use of survivable and mobile weapons, commonly referred to as asymmetric weapons.

But weapons alone don’t offer guidance on military conduct. The acquisition of weapons perceived as asymmetric is meaningless without a comprehensive asymmetric approach to defence. Taiwan can only fully benefit from asymmetric warfare if it incorporates the philosophy of asymmetry into a theater strategy.

For many involved in US defense policy, the ODC offered an opportunity to work with Taiwan on a common asymmetric defense concept. An early version of the 2022 Taiwan Policy Act called for an assessment of Taiwan’s commitment to the ODC. In a recent war game, the Brookings Institution also encouraged Taiwanese forces to embrace asymmetry. But Taiwan has not been enthusiastic about the ODC. Some claim he gave up on strategy altogether.

Taiwan’s response to asymmetric defense

President Tsai Ing-wen has sought to move Taiwan towards asymmetric defense. In his maiden speech in May 2020, Tsai noted that Taiwan would accelerate the development of its asymmetric capabilities, reform its reserve and mobilization systems, and improve its military management institutions. But the ODC has since disappeared from Taiwanese defense literature.

Taiwan’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR), the latest, alludes to asymmetric capabilities and warfare, but does not mention asymmetric strategy. Instead, it designates resolute defense and multi-domain deterrence as its primary objective, calling for air superiority, control of the sea and long-range strike capabilities. It is an ambitious doctrine. This would essentially pit Taiwanese forces against the PLA plane-to-plane, ship-to-ship, and soldier-to-soldier.

In April 2023, leaked Pentagon documents revealed an alarming assessment of Taiwan’s military readiness: its air defenses are unlikely to prevent the Chinese military from asserting air superiority in the event of a conflict. As disconcerting as this assessment may seem, the leaks reinforce the claim that Taiwan’s defense doctrine is overly optimistic. Given the PLA’s quantitative superiority, Taipei cannot afford to seek dominance in all areas. Even the United States would find it difficult to fight symmetrically against China in the manner prescribed by the Taiwanese QDR.

Taiwan has abandoned asymmetric defense reform in all but name, wrote Michael Hunzeker for War on the Rocks. Instead, [Taiwans Ministry of National Defense] now plans to deter an invasion by threatening to retaliate with missile strikes against the Chinese homeland and pitting Taiwanese units in direct combat against the vastly superior People’s Liberation Army.

A recent report by The Economist on Taiwan defense commented that Taiwan’s government is repeating US talking points on asymmetric warfare, but its military has yet to commit to it.

It is difficult to assess whether Taiwan has truly abandoned asymmetric defense without knowing what is being discussed behind closed doors. Similarly, it cannot be determined whether Taiwan’s slow adoption of a comprehensive asymmetric defense strategy is the result of delays in the arms procurement process. Authoritative sources suggest major delays in arms deliveries to Taiwan. Either way, Taipei faces a defense dilemma that could hamper Taiwan-US cooperation during a conflict.

The paradox of asymmetry

Could Taipei and Washington define asymmetry differently? The term asymmetry is imprecise and misleading. In wartime, two opposing forces rarely fight symmetrically at all times and in all spaces, although many political commentators have mistakenly equated asymmetry with small and mobile weapon systems. Vagueness in language, however, is not the source of Taiwan’s defense dilemma.

Among other reasons, Taipei’s reluctance to adopt the ODC may stem from a different risk perception and tolerance than the United States. The ODC takes the worst-case scenario as the basis for analysis, but Taiwanese policymakers must plan for a range of potential PLA aggression, from customs quarantines to full blockades and missile strikes. So there is a strong incentive to maintain large conventional platforms that work against non-invasion scenarios. Conventional weapons can counter China’s increasingly coercive gray area activities. Their visibility also improves public morale and confidence in Taiwan’s defense.

On the other hand, Washington is mainly concerned with a Chinese invasion because it is the scenario that presents the greatest security challenge. A successful naval blockade, for example, may be an operational success but a strategic failure for Beijing, as it fails to secure the political victory of the takeover of Taiwan, but risks international opprobrium and sanctions. For the United States, Taiwan should therefore focus on the invasion scenario and direct its limited resources to smaller weapon systems.

But the crux of Taiwan’s defense dilemma is the uncertainty of whether the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense. Adopting a primarily defensive approach to thwarting a PLA invasion, the ODC is asking Taiwan to hold out as long as possible, presumably while awaiting the arrival of foreign military aid. Still, there is uncertainty about whether and how the United States and its allies would support Taiwan in a cross-strait conflict. Taiwanese policymakers must prepare for each scenario; they cannot just prepare for the worst-case invasion scenario and adopt a purely defensive posture by purchasing and using only small and mobile weapons.

Taiwan’s defense dilemma therefore revolves around a paradox. While the United States urges Taiwan to adopt a strategy suitable for an invasion scenario requiring foreign intervention, it also maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity, which makes it difficult for Taipei to finally agree on the ODC.

Moving forward with transparency

Taiwan cannot be expected to adopt a strategy that requires US military assistance without promises of such assistance. So many have offered strategic clarity as a solution to this paradox, including Taiwanese American organizations like the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, where I currently work as a policy associate. President Joe Biden has verbally guaranteed US military assistance to Taiwan on several occasions, but this does not constitute an official commitment. The role of the United States during a cross-Strait conflict remains uncertain.

Today, US-Taiwan cooperation has grown at the tactical level, but formal conversations about strategy are insufficient. For Taiwan to develop a pragmatic defense strategy, Washington should offer greater transparency on what forms US aid to Taipei might take. A recent bipartisan bill, the Taiwan Protection and National Resilience Act of 2023, attempts to clarify American options in the event of a cross-Strait conflict. Considering US options is a good start, but US policymakers should also articulate these options to their Taiwanese counterparts. The discussions could take place in private if there is fear of surprising Beijing.

Taiwan needs transparency from the United States to achieve pragmatism and clarity in its defense strategy. This strategy must reflect the limited time and resources available to Taiwan, while allowing for cooperation with the United States and its allies. Fortunately, U.S. and Taiwanese policymakers are aware of Taiwan’s defense dilemma, and efforts to resolve it appear to be underway. As Beijing grows increasingly belligerent toward its neighbors, Taiwan’s defense dilemma is one of the most significant challenges to Taiwan-US cooperation today.

