Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023: supported by President Jokowi, Ginting qualifies for the final match

Jakarta, June 17, 2023

Badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting entered the final of the Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023 badminton tournament. The ticket was earned after defeating Chinese men’s singles, Li Shi Feng. President Joko Widodo’s support added to his enthusiasm to qualify for the final game.

Competing at Istora Gekora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (17/6), the player from Cimahi (West Java) won two consecutive matches with the score of 21-17, 21-15 against the representative of the country of bamboo curtain. In that match, the men’s singles runner-up admitted he already knew the 2023 English champions’ style of play.

Recorded throughout 2023, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist has met Li Shi Feng three times since the 2023 India Open in January. Ginting’s last encounter against Li Shi Feng was recorded as having taken place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Singapore Open.

At that time, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 2023 Asian Badminton Championships (BAC) champion won via rubber game battle with a score of 21-13, 16-21, 21-12.

It’s no surprise that in this game you can see that after knowing the opponent’s style of play, the player born on May 11, 1996 only focused on reducing his own mistakes.

“Grateful to be able to finish this fight well and injury free. The match against Li Shi Feng was quite close today. This year, we have met several times, so we already know each other’s characters. In this fight, I focused on reducing my own mistakes,” Ginting said.

In this match, the 2020 Indonesia Masters champion thanked President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana for taking the time to watch.

President Jokowi came to Istora Senayan accompanied by Menpora Dito Ariotedjo and PP PBSI General Secretary Fadil Imran to help Ginting compete.

The presence of the Republic of Indonesia number one added to Ginting’s enthusiasm to play, so he was able to defeat Li Shi Feng in 51 minutes.

“Thank you to the president Joko Widodo who came and took the time to watch me. To be honest, I didn’t expect the president to watch this match,” added the 171cm player.

With this result, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will qualify for the final and will challenge the Danish men’s singles, Viktor Axelsen.

In the previous game, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist had risen to the top of the group after overcoming resistance from India’s representative, Prannoy HS, through a direct battle with an identical score of 21. -15, 21-15.

Facing the world number one men’s singles, Ginting admitted he didn’t want to be overwhelmed. The Irwansyah kid wants to focus on recovery first and will prepare with the coach regarding strategy to deal with Axelsen.

“There is only one game left, I want to give my best. Now I want to focus on recovery, assess today’s game and then discuss with the coach for tomorrow’s game” , Ginting said.

“Please pray and support for tomorrow’s final, hopefully we can do our best,” Ginting concluded.

Judging by the record of the encounter, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won only four times in 15 encounters against Viktor Axelsen.

It was recorded that Ginting’s last victory over Axelsen only came in 2020 in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters tournament. At this time at Istora Senayan, Ginting beat Axelsen in consecutive matches with a score of 22-20, 21-11.

Too bad Pramudya Kusumawardana / Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan did not take the step of Ginting in the final. The pair dubbed The Prayer went to Malaysian representative Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik through a rubber game battle with the score 21-12, 21-23, 13-21.