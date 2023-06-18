Politics
Video footage emerges of Tory staff drinking and dancing at Christmas party during Covid lockdown
Footage has emerged appearing to show Conservative Party staff dancing and joking at the height of the pandemic.
During the video, obtained by the Mirroran attendee of the so-called Christmas party held in 2020 can be heard saying: As long as we don’t broadcast who were, like, bending the rules, before laughing as a man and a woman hold hands and dance.
The pair crash into a buffet table stacked with food and wine glasses at one point, while other guests walk past wearing paper crowns and holding booze.
The short video is likely to cause problems for Rishi Sunak, who is already battling to hold his party together amid fallout from the Privileges Committee report which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament on lockdown parties in Downing Street, and also as the Covid -19 investigation officially began on Tuesday.
It could also reignite criticism of Mr Johnson’s honorary appointments, with Tory aide Ben Mallett awarded an OBE visible in the video.
He also awarded former London mayor hopeful Shaun Bailey a peerage. Mr Bailey is not seen in the images but has already apologized for the event.
At least 24 people are said to have attended the party, which is believed to have taken place at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14, 2020.
CCHQ said formal disciplinary action had been taken against four staff members, who had been seconded to the campaign for the unauthorized event.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the footage shows the Tories openly mocking the rules followed by the British people.
Partygoers during this lockdown Tory drinking openly mocked the rules followed by the British people. The Tories think it’s a rule for them and a rule for everyone else, Ms Rayner said.
Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak gave in to Boris Johnson’s demands and opted to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.
This Prime Minister does not respect the integrity he promised and is too weak to turn the page on 13 years of Conservative scandal.
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said it should make ministers sick.
She said: As families mourned and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative campaign headquarters celebrated.
Worse still, the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to pay tribute to some of these people.
There are thousands of families who deserve an apology for this scandal, Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.
A CCHQ spokesperson said: Senior staff at CCHQ became aware of an unauthorized social gathering in the basement on Matthew Parker Street organized by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14, 2020.
Formal disciplinary action has been taken against the four CCHQ staff members who have been seconded to the Bailey campaign.
It comes days after the Privileges Committee discovered that former Prime Minister Mr Johnson had been in repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons with his party denials before being complicit in a campaign to abuse and intimidation of the committee.
Mr Johnson, had called the committee a kangaroo court. Concluding that he had deliberately misled the House, Mr Johnson said: This is hogwash. It’s a lie.
Also last week, the Covid-19 investigation officially began with a 17-minute video showing people describing the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on themselves and their loved ones.
Two years after Mr Johnson announced the establishment of a public inquiry, the chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, formally opened the hearing on Tuesday.
The first module of the survey is expected to last around six weeks, during which the focus will be on whether the pandemic was properly planned and whether the UK was adequately prepared for it.
The inquiry is divided into six modules, with public hearings expected to conclude by summer 2026.
Additional reporting by Press Association
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/video-footage-emerges-of-tory-staff-drinking-and-dancing-at-christmas-party-during-covid-lockdown-2419945
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strengthening strategic partnerships: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the United States
- Turkish president pledges to reduce inflation to single digits
- Video footage emerges of Tory staff drinking and dancing at Christmas party during Covid lockdown
- Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023: supported by President Jokowi, Ginting qualifies for the final match
- See which LIV golfers made the cut, which didn’t
- Notre Dame Football: Talk Irish Football with ChatGPT
- Taiwan’s Defense Dilemma – The Diplomat
- Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani and Neil Barrett interpret timelessness at menswear shows in Milan
- The Ashes cricket, first test, day two: Usman Khawaja saves the day for Australia as England lose early momentum
- Another bearish week on the stock market – Business
- OBE to the York archaeologist in the King’s Birthday Honours
- It’s fun to laugh, that’s how intimate Jokowi, Prabowo and Aguan are