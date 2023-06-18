Video footage emerges of Tory staff drinking and dancing at Christmas party during Covid lockdown

Footage has emerged appearing to show Conservative Party staff dancing and joking at the height of the pandemic.

During the video, obtained by the Mirroran attendee of the so-called Christmas party held in 2020 can be heard saying: As long as we don’t broadcast who were, like, bending the rules, before laughing as a man and a woman hold hands and dance.

The pair crash into a buffet table stacked with food and wine glasses at one point, while other guests walk past wearing paper crowns and holding booze.

The short video is likely to cause problems for Rishi Sunak, who is already battling to hold his party together amid fallout from the Privileges Committee report which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament on lockdown parties in Downing Street, and also as the Covid -19 investigation officially began on Tuesday.

It could also reignite criticism of Mr Johnson’s honorary appointments, with Tory aide Ben Mallett awarded an OBE visible in the video.

He also awarded former London mayor hopeful Shaun Bailey a peerage. Mr Bailey is not seen in the images but has already apologized for the event.

At least 24 people are said to have attended the party, which is believed to have taken place at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14, 2020.

CCHQ said formal disciplinary action had been taken against four staff members, who had been seconded to the campaign for the unauthorized event.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the footage shows the Tories openly mocking the rules followed by the British people.

Partygoers during this lockdown Tory drinking openly mocked the rules followed by the British people. The Tories think it’s a rule for them and a rule for everyone else, Ms Rayner said.

Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak gave in to Boris Johnson’s demands and opted to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.

This Prime Minister does not respect the integrity he promised and is too weak to turn the page on 13 years of Conservative scandal.

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said it should make ministers sick.

She said: As families mourned and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative campaign headquarters celebrated.

Worse still, the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to pay tribute to some of these people.

There are thousands of families who deserve an apology for this scandal, Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.

Related article

A CCHQ spokesperson said: Senior staff at CCHQ became aware of an unauthorized social gathering in the basement on Matthew Parker Street organized by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14, 2020.

Formal disciplinary action has been taken against the four CCHQ staff members who have been seconded to the Bailey campaign.

It comes days after the Privileges Committee discovered that former Prime Minister Mr Johnson had been in repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons with his party denials before being complicit in a campaign to abuse and intimidation of the committee.

Mr Johnson, had called the committee a kangaroo court. Concluding that he had deliberately misled the House, Mr Johnson said: This is hogwash. It’s a lie.

Also last week, the Covid-19 investigation officially began with a 17-minute video showing people describing the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on themselves and their loved ones.

Two years after Mr Johnson announced the establishment of a public inquiry, the chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, formally opened the hearing on Tuesday.

The first module of the survey is expected to last around six weeks, during which the focus will be on whether the pandemic was properly planned and whether the UK was adequately prepared for it.

The inquiry is divided into six modules, with public hearings expected to conclude by summer 2026.

Additional reporting by Press Association