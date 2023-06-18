Will Xi Jinping meet Blinken? -Abdallah Muradolu





Antony Blinken, the American Secretary of State, visiting Beijing, will he be entitled to an audience with Chinese President Xi Jinping? The world eagerly awaits the answer to this question, as it holds the potential to shape the course of international affairs. In fact, Blinken was originally scheduled to travel to Beijing last February. However, the visit was abruptly canceled when a huge balloon of Chinese origin was spotted in the American sky. According to the United States, the balloon was intended for “intelligence” purposes, while China claimed it was a harmless weather balloon. Beijing argued that the balloon accidentally drifted into US airspace before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. Since that day, communication between the United States and China has been cut off. Just recently, US media claimed that China was setting up an “intelligence” station in Cuba. Apparently, this station has been intercepting electronic signals from US military and commercial buildings since 2019. All of these events serve as a preview of the “New Cold War” unfolding between the United States and China. This Cold War encompasses a wide range of areas, including the military, technology, economy, trade, culture and diplomacy. The United States is working to form a global coalition to contain China’s economic rise. He presents this coalition as an existential struggle between “techno-democracies” and “techno-autocracies”. Considering itself “the emperor of the world order”, the United States sees the rise of China as the only threat to its position. In the United States, the so-called “Anti-China Party”, or critical China hawks, are working diligently to decouple the US and Chinese economies. Undoubtedly, this “decoupling” will have profound implications for the global economy. While the Biden administration pursues the “trade wars” inherited from Trump, it seems to prefer to pursue this agenda under a “softer” facade. Since the “China Spy Balloon” incident, all communication between the “Chinese military” and the “Pentagon” has ceased. The Chinese side has repeatedly rejected Pentagon meeting requests. At the NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his readiness to engage with his Chinese counterpart, saying: “We will find a meeting point at some point. , but we are not there yet. Austin had only briefly shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with his Chinese counterpart at the recent Shangri-La summit in Singapore earlier this month, with no substantive discussion taking place. Many international companies in the United States are reluctant to decouple from China. American entrepreneurs, including Elon Musk, are warmly welcomed when visiting Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping met Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire businessman, in Beijing on Friday. The warm meeting, which infuriated the “Anti-China Party” in the United States, saw Jinping describe Gates as an old friend who has contributed to China’s development. What was particularly noteworthy about this meeting was Jinping’s decision to address the American people rather than the Biden administration. Unsurprisingly, Chinese hawks in the US Congress are highly critical of Blinken’s trip to China. According to these hawks, any attempt to normalize diplomatic relations with Beijing is tantamount to undermining national security. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, threatened to call Blinken to testify if the Biden administration did not provide documents detailing planned retaliatory actions against China and their timelines for implementation. Meanwhile, Mike Gallagher, chairman of the “China Committee” established in the House of Representatives to monitor the Chinese Communist Party, questioned the effectiveness of the disengagement of strong military deterrence, saying: “I’m not sure of what he will actually accomplish.” In reality, the Biden administration doesn’t have high expectations for this trip. To put it more precisely, Blinken’s visit to China has an “exploratory” character for Washington. In September, the “G-20 Summit” will take place in India, followed by the “Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit” in San Francisco in November. Therefore, Blinken’s trip is crucial in facilitating a face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at these summits. With Xi Jinping’s face-to-face with Bill Gates, the question arises: will he also have a face-to-face with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken? This is the most intriguing subject of the day in Washington.

