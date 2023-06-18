The President reminds volunteers to choose carefully

Be thorough, be thorough, be thorough, the president said while conveying his request to the 11-year-old Tasyakuran trail volunteers at the GK Center in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta on Saturday (6/17/2023) afternoon.

Meanwhile, a number of political parties continue to work to forge political lobbies to nominate their running mate. The results of the Sixth United Development Party (PPP) National Leaders Meeting last Saturday nominated Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno as the running mate of Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P). The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has also said that running mate Anies Baswedan has shrunk.

According to the President, there is a need to choose the right prudent leaders as Indonesia is currently considered to be in a normal state with economic growth indicators above 5% and inflation at 4%, although in the future, conditions won’t get any easier because the Ukraine-Russia war won’t end anytime soon. .

The message that Indonesia needs strong and courageous leaders was already conveyed by the President during the launch of Indonesia Emas 2045 in Jakarta on Thursday (6/15/2023). At that time, he was hesitant to associate the message with the 2024 presidential election.

This time at the GK Center event, the president said that leadership means everyone, be it the leaders of provinces, districts or cities.

In the constellation of presidential nominations for the 2024 presidential election, which is only eight months away, President Jokowi occupies a central position. His figure and his achievements as President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms are often elements that will be conveyed by future presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto during their respective meetings with the public and their supporters.

KOMPAS/HENDRA IN SETYAWAN (left to right) Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto

Ganjar repeatedly mentioned Jokowi as his mentor, besides the fact that they were both PDI-P cadres. Prabowo, General Chairman of the Gerindra Party and also Minister of Defence, who was promoted to Gerindra’s presidential candidate, met Jokowi after Gerindra was proposed by Erick Thohir as the vice-presidential candidate by the National Mandate Party (National Mandate Party).Compass06/11/2023).

President Jokowi would also be one of the PDI-P figures who will determine Ganjar’s running mate. During the PDI-P internal consolidation in Bali on Saturday, PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the determination of Ganjar’s running mate would be discussed between the PDI-P President General, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and President Jokowi.

In addition, Hasto said, communication will be ensured by the PDI-P with the political party carrying the cawapres. From now on, the candidate for the vice-presidency will be announced at the right time. This was conveyed by Hasto while fulfilling PPP’s wish to meet with Megawati to nominate Sandiaga Uno, whom PPP had just accepted as a party executive with a picture of the Kabah, as a vice-presidential running mate.

Earlier, during the closing of the VI National Meeting of PPP Leaders in Jakarta on Saturday morning, PPP Secretary General Muhammad Arwani Thomafi said the Rapimnas had mandated PPP Acting General Chairman Muhamad Mardiono to meet Megawati in order to fight for Sandiaga to become Ganjar’s running mate.

Hasto revealed during the PDI-P and PPP political cooperation meeting on April 30, 2023 that Mardiono told Megawati of his aspirations to nominate Sandiaga as Ganjar’s running mate. Sandiaga’s name was also processed and included in Ganjar’s 10-name running mate list. “The names were entered for dynamic study based on the dynamics of national politics and also the cooperation of political parties that was built,” he said.

Ganjar, who was also present during the PDI-P consolidation in Bali, welcomed the PPP proposal. According to Ganjar, this indicates that the political cooperation between the PDI-P and the PPP for the 2024 elections is underway.

The National Mandate Party (PAN), partner of PPP and Golkar in the United Indonesia Coalition, is also trying to nominate the Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, as a running mate for several political parties.

HIDAYAT SALAM Acting Chairman (Plt) of the United Development Party (PPP) Mardiono (left) and Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno (right) after the 6th United Development Party National Leaders Meeting at Sultan Hotel, Jakarta on Saturday (17 /6/2023) .

However, PAN Vice President Viva Yoga Mauladi pointed out that in terms of selecting presidential and vice-presidential candidates, PAN will only form a coalition with presidential candidates from government parties. . This means that the choices of the PAN are limited to the Gerindra party which carries Prabowo as presidential candidate or to the PDI-P which carries Ganjar. Thus, the PAN will form a coalition with candidates from the government party. Beyond, no. Then, whoever the (candidate) president is, his running mate is Erick Thohir, Viva said.

Viva said that PAN was always monitoring and was in no rush to search for pairings of contestants. Indeed, the General Election Commission (KPU) has just opened the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates from October 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prosperous Justice Party spokesman Ahmad Mabruri has confirmed that Anies Baswedan’s running mate, the presidential candidate backed by the Unity Change Coalition ( KPP), had shrunk to single digits. The narrowing of a name for Anies as the running mate was previously conveyed by DPP Nasdem party chairman Sugeng Suparwoto. It is reality. Just like what Pak Sugeng said, he said.

According to Ahmad, the timing or time of the announcement of the running mate will be entirely determined by Anies. During this time, PKS, Nasdem, as well as the democrats members of the KPP will follow.

Always interesting

Indonesian Political Indicator researcher Bawono Kumoro said the lack of announcement on the vice-presidential candidate who will accompany each presidential candidate shows that there is a tug of war between the parties of Coalition. This is natural because every party wants their executives to become cawapres in order to achieve a tailcoat effect for the party.

Almost the same was conveyed by a political observer from Al Azhar University in Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin. According to him, because there is no incumbent in the next presidential election, all presidential candidates are in the same position. Thus, the determination of the cawapres candidates also seems to be done with a complete calculation.

Referring to the experience of the 2019 presidential election, Bawono said, it is not impossible that cawapres candidates will be announced at the last minute before the registration of presidential candidates and cawapres in October 2023.