Olaf Scholz will be on the right track during his meeting with the Chinese government

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once described his policies as liberal, but not stupid. As he prepares to welcome a large Chinese delegation to Berlin, a senior German official says a similar characterization applies: On China, you could say: were free traders, but weren’t stupid.

That confidence, however, masks deep differences within Scholz’s three-party ruling coalition and among German business and Berlin’s international allies about what Europe’s most powerful nation should do about its dependence. economy with China.

Although all have pledged to reduce risk, a term now also echoed in Brussels and Washington, interpretations of the concept range from restricting trade and investment in highly sensitive technologies to much broader definitions.

Some in the federal government doubt the wisdom of Scholz’s light-hearted approach as Germany, which once imported more than half of its natural gas from Russia, struggles to learn the lessons of the invasion at large scale of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.

The seventh joint German-Chinese government consultations, due to start on Monday, will be the first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic. It will also be the first overseas visit of new Premier Li Qiang. Li, a former Shanghai Communist Party secretary who convinced Tesla to build its first overseas factory in the city, will meet German business leaders and ministers.

Li Qiang, China’s new premier, will take part in the German-Chinese government consultations, which are due to start on Monday Jade Gao/Getty Images

The consultations come at a time of tension within the EU and the G7 group of the world’s richest nations over how to handle deep-seated tensions between the United States and China and the Taiwan issue. French President Emmanuel Macron came under fire in April after he said during a state visit to China that it would be a trap for Europe if it were caught up in crises that are not ours in reference to Sino friction. -American.

German officials say Scholz has grown increasingly wary of China and is not blind to the risks. Under pressure from the United States, Berlin announced at the start of the year that it was going to review the use of telecom network components from Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE.

But the Chancellor is more conciliatory than partners in the Green coalition led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck who advocate a tougher approach to Beijing.

Last month, Scholz dismissed objections from the Greens to approve a plan for a Chinese conglomerate to take a 24.99% stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Green coalition partners led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, pictured, and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck advocate a tougher approach to Beijing Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The top priority for German risk reduction is critical raw materials and the supply chain, said Mikko Huotari, executive director of Merics, a Berlin-based China-focused think tank. A more integrated approach would also assess the role of Chinese companies in Germany’s critical infrastructure, technology controls, including outbound investment screening, and German companies’ overreliance on China, a- he added.

German officials say the chancellor is aligned with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s vision of a small yard, a high fence that seeks to protect critical technology closely without widening the net too much.

Days before the arrival of the delegation from Beijing, which will include Chinese ministers and business leaders, Scholz’s cabinet adopted its first-ever national security strategy. He described Beijing as increasingly aggressively claiming regional supremacy and repeatedly acting at odds with our interests and values.

Yet China was Germany’s biggest trading partner for the seventh consecutive year in 2022 with two-way trade worth almost $300 billion, a figure that dwarfs the country’s trade with Russia before its invasion of Russia. Ukraine. German foreign direct investment flows into China hit a record high of 11.5 billion in 2022, with total German FDI stock in the country initially estimated at 114 billion in the same year, according to the German Economic Institute. from Cologne.

And the country’s powerful automakers, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, all see China as their biggest market and are investing accordingly to defend their market share against growing competition from Chinese brands.

Despite government warnings, executives from automakers, chemical giant BASF and industrial giant Siemens have all pledged to defend and expand their presence in China. A senior European official joked that big German industry was decoupling from the government vis-à-vis China.

Still, trying to hamper German companies making big profits in China would be foolish, the senior German official said. Of course, we fear that mainland China will invade Taiwan. But because of that, should we kill ourselves?

Others in Berlin see it differently. They worry about the consequences of letting some of the country’s most powerful manufacturers remain willfully blind to geopolitical risks. I don’t care if Mercedes or BMW invest heavily. I care if they go bankrupt at some point, another senior government official said. Imagine a scenario where [all the big carmakers] losing access to China.

German officials and industry representatives say that, away from the auto and chemical industries, corporate attitudes towards China are changing, with companies in the Mittelstand that are the backbone of the German economy taking a more cautious approach to China. to geopolitical risks.

A recent survey by the German Chamber of Commerce in China found that while nearly 55% of German companies plan to make new investments in China, this figure remains well below the initial pandemic level of 72% despite the lifting from the bare zero of Beijing. Covid Restrictions.

Reducing risk is a no-brainer, said Wolfgang Niedermark, board member of Germany’s biggest business lobby, the BDI. It happens whether you like it or not.

China’s top priority over the next few weeks of talks will be to get Germany-China relations back on track after all the talk of risk reduction, the war in Ukraine and the prolonged lack of contact for the pandemic, said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University in Beijing. China has launched a European charm offensive and also sees the economy as the cornerstone of its relationship with Europe.

Premier Li will also seek to assuage Germany’s concerns over supply chain security, Wang added, and persuade German companies to resist recent trends by keeping China as a global base rather than being a global base. ‘use to produce only for the domestic market.

The German side hopes to focus on climate policy, with the aim of persuading the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide to agree to more ambitious targets for reducing emissions and accelerating investment in renewable energy. But Li Shuo, senior policy adviser for Greenpeace East Asia, warned that success on this front was unlikely. China does not want to be seen as bowing to international pressure, he said.

German ministers will also raise Taiwan issues as well as China’s support for Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine, although they admit progress is unlikely.

Huotari, the Berlin-based China expert, said hosting Germany would be seen as a triumph in Beijing. From their point of view, they won over Macron and now they are winning over the Germans. I don’t think that’s true but that’s how they see it. He added: For the Chinese, the meeting will be the message.

Additional reporting by Guy Chazan in Berlin