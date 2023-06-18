Golden Visa to encourage quality tourism





As reported by Kompas.com, Sandiaga Uno, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economyconfirmed that national cabinet members and President Joko Widodo are discussing a new visa facility that will allow quality foreign nationals to stay for long periods in Indonesia. Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, May 29, 2023, Sandiaga said: We have just had discussions with the President and the Coordinating Minister on how we will release a new policy to encourage quality tourists to stay longer and enjoy greater economic benefit for the Indonesian people. Golden Visa for Indonesia Minister Sandiaga explained that the new policy will work as a Visa of gold. While all the details are being finalized and won't be announced for a few weeks, the new visa is expected to allow for extended stays of 5-10 years. THE Golden Visa East promises to be the next stage in the evolution of Secondary residence visa, announced with moderate public response in 2022. The Secondary residence visa is currently granted for 5 to 10 years to those who wish to make Indonesia their second home while making a financial contribution to the Republic. THE Golden Visa is accessible to talented foreigners working in digital, health and investment and is part of the desire of governments to promote digital entrepreneurship. In the eyes of its defenders, the Golden Visa facilitate extended stays for foreigners who invest not only in real estate but also in job-creating businesses. Minister Sandiaga said that Golden Visa targets high net worth individuals with sufficient savings. Citing an example, Sandiaga said foreign tourists wishing to escape the cold winters of the northern hemisphere using the new visa class in Bali. Also targeted for Golden Visas are technology entrepreneurs looking to invest in Indonesia. This new class of visa should also target medical professionals wishing to live in Indonesia. Finally, talented people working in sustainable fields, such as health, will also be able to apply for a Visa of gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balidiscovery.com/golden-visa-to-encourage-quality-tourism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

