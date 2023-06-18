Americas embrace of Modi comes at a price

In the weeks and days leading up to Narendra Modis’ state visit to Washington this week, US officials have outdone themselves with words of adulation that have delighted supporters of India’s leaders and cringe at his critics.

He’s the world’s most popular leader for a reason, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at an India House event in Washington in April, wearing a green and yellow sari and waving. He is amazing, visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is simply indescribable.

Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador who arrived in New Delhi last month, called Modi Indias guru-ji and Ajit Doval, the prime minister’s national security adviser, not only a national treasure but also a treasure international.

Local media reported that at a Quad meeting on the sidelines of last month’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, President Joe Biden told Modi that he was short of tickets for next Thursday’s state banquet at the House. White because the Indian leader is too popular.

In a world of post-pandemic supply chain changes, a disruptive global war in Ukraine and growing concerns over China, the US is not alone in rolling out the red carpet for India . Frances Emmanuel Macron has invited Modi to be her guest of honor at the upcoming July 14 parade.

But this charm campaign was noted with dismay by India’s liberal elites. Analysts say Western democracies are pushing aside human rights principles, including concerns about New Delhi’s treatment of Muslim and Christian minorities, its pressure on non-governmental organizations and journalism, and the weakening of democratic standards because they need India as a bulwark against China.

Indias Narendra Modi, left, with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. Macron has invited Modi to be the guest of honor at the July 14 parade next month Brendan Smialowski/PoolL/AFP via Getty Images



Western countries have decided to look away from declining democratic credentials, freedom of the press or treatment of religious minorities in India because they think they need India to counterbalance China, says Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research. They believe that a stronger India would provide a counterweight to the rise of China.

India’s government rejects the idea that its democracy is anything but robust, and its advocates can easily find examples of democratic backsliding in Western countries, including the United States.

From a US perspective, India is not the only country where Washington is putting human rights aside and geopolitical considerations at the forefront, as evidenced by its growing defense alignment with Vietnam, a one-party non-democracy. Among other democracies, Israel, with its patchy human rights record and the crumbling democratic institutions under Benjamin Netanyahu, is a perennial US ally with bipartisan support.

The question is, are we supporting an increasingly illiberal democracy here? asks Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation, about US-India relations. In my opinion, we are.

He adds: We felt that geopolitics and the fight against China are more important to us right now than the values-based diplomacy that the Biden administration announced saying it would prioritize.

India’s scale is what makes it different both in terms of what its Western diplomatic partners are willing to overlook and what they stand to gain from doing so.

The country is now the biggest arms buyer in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. France, thanks to an order for 36 Rafale fighter jets, is now its second largest military supplier after Russia, with the United States in third position.

Officials watch as a bulldozer razes the wall of a mosque in New Delhi in April. Experts concerned about India’s treatment of religious minorities Altaf Qadri/AP

Modi will address Congress on Thursday and preside over the sighs of a series of deals involving American companies, the fruit of an expanded partnership between the United States and India in technology and defense.

Other deals, including an expected deal with GE to build jet engines in India, are expected as the country pushes an indigenization plan to expand local defense production.

Despite these priorities, some criticisms of India on human rights are emerging from parts of the US administration. The State Departments’ latest religious freedom report listed India among 17 countries of particular concern, citing violence and hate speech against Muslims and Christians.

But these days, it’s usually with a whisper. When opposition MP Rahul Gandhi was recently found guilty of criminal defamation and stripped of his seat in parliament, the United States said it was monitoring the case in carefully worded language that underlined the shared commitment of Washington and New Delhi towards democratic values.

Analysts following the upcoming visit say any American word on sensitive issues, including human rights and India’s ties to Russia, will be equally sensitive, insofar as it is spoken.