Blinken travels to Beijing to iron out differences and will meet Xi Jinping on Monday





A diplomatic team led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Beijing early on Sunday in a bid to defuse escalating US-China tensions that have sparked global concern. According to reports, Blinken has scheduled meetings with President Xi Jinping on Monday, senior diplomat Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday. In the afternoon, Blinken was to begin two days of negotiations with senior Chinese officials. He is the first secretary of state to visit China in five years and the highest-ranking US official to do so since President Joe Biden took office. He had originally planned to leave in February, but he postponed it after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the United States. However, the likelihood of reconciliation is low, given the already strained relationship between the world’s two largest economies and the lack of real progress on the toughest issues they have faced in recent years. The United States and China have experienced growing hostility and recriminations over a range of differences that have ramifications for world stability and security. At a meeting last year in Bali, Biden and Xi approved Blinken’s trip in February, but it was canceled the day before because of reports of a Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace. and shot down sparked diplomatic and political tensions. There are many areas of contention and potential confrontation, including trade with Taiwan, the human rights situation in Hong Kong, China’s military assertion in the South China Sea, and the Russian conflict in Ukraine. Although neither side showed any willingness to change positions, US officials predicted that Blinken would lift each of them before he left Washington on Friday, according to an Associated Press report. Blinken stressed the importance for the United States and China to establish and maintain improved contact channels just before departure. According to him, the United States wants to ensure “that the competition we have with China does not escalate into conflict” because of avoidable communication problems. Biden and Xi had pledged to improve communications precisely so that we can ensure that we communicate as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications, Blinken said Friday. Xi hinted at his desire to defuse tensions during a meeting with Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates on Friday. He said the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit both of our countries.” “I believe that the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people,” Xi told Gates. “In the current global situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit both our countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.” Biden on Saturday expressed hope “that over the next few months I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also about how … to get along.” For the two leaders, opportunities to meet could come at a G20 leaders gathering in September in New Delhi and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November in San Francisco that the United States is hosting. (With agency contributions)

