When Putri Ariani’s song of loneliness amazed Jokowi at the palace

No Ariana’s daughter rocketed onto the world stage after looking stunning and earning a gold buzzer at America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will even have cawe-chawe so that Putri can successfully compete on the Uncle Sam’s Country stage later on.

Summary detik.com, Sunday (6/18/2023), Putri Ariani is a blind girl born in Riau who attends SMKN 2 Kasihan, Bantul, DIY, or formerly known as Middle School for Music (SMM). Putri’s name went viral because she became an 18th America’s Got Talent (AGT) contestant who received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Putri Ariani also managed to amaze the judges with her beautiful voice on the AGT stage. Ariani’s daughter immediately became the star of the public, including officials and politicians.

Putri’s steps arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta and met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Putri came to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (14/6).

Putri shook hands directly with Jokowi. Putri Ariani even sang the song Loneliness in front of Jokowi, which was the song sung when she got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell at America’s Got Talent.

Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, while Putri was accompanied by her parents. Jokowi and Putri then talked about America’s Got Talent.

Putri expressed his gratitude for Jokowi’s appreciation. Putri was touched to meet Jokowi.

“Extraordinary proud and touched, extraordinary. The girl did not expect to be appreciated by the president, extraordinary. Thank you very much sir,” Putri said.

After that, Putri and Jokowi left the room. Putri was sitting on a chair and playing the keyboard.

The first song sung by Putri was, Permata Indah Dunia. It was only then that Putri sang the song Loneliness in a very amazing way.

“You break my heart, break my hope. Make me so sad in loneliness. You left me when I was deep. I thought you were my best scene. Being my prince, but I was wrong. Oh baby, you changed a pink to blue,” demikian penggalan lirik Solitude yang dinyanyikan Putri.

Jokowi and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno who stood next to Putri praised Putri’s very good voice. They clapped after the song was sung.

However, Putri’s appearance at AGT 2023 was just the start. Jokowi realized this. He hopes that Putri can continue to fly high carrying the name Indonesia.

Jokowi will croak

Jokowi admitted he would marry Princess Ariani at America’s Got Talent event. Jokowi’s cawe-cawe were performed so Princess Ariani could win.

“We will see later. Because later those who vote will start voting. I will participate later. I am a couple,” Jokowi said when meeting Princess Ariani at Merdeka Palace.

Jokowi said the golden buzzer Putri Ariani got from Simon Cowell was a proud achievement. Jokowi said Simon Cowell’s instinct rarely fails.

“Yes, what is it, a big prize, yes, from Simon to Putri. And that allows him to go directly to the final or the semi-final. I think Simon’s calculations and feelings don’t are usually never wrong,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said Putri’s stunning appearance on America’s Got Talent was an inspiration to kids nationwide. Jokowi believes that hard work always pays off.

Jokowi’s Sangu

Putri had time to sing her song Loneliness in front of Jokowi. He was very touched to be appreciated by President Jokowi.

Jokowi then gave savings to Putri who would continue competing at America’s Got Talent event, in the United States. Princess will race in the United States in month eight.

“Got savings for sangu in America at the end of August,” Jokowi said while meeting Putri at Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta on Wednesday (6/14/2023).

Putri also asked for voting support so he could win in AGT. Other than that, Putri hopes Jokowi will give her a flute.

“Mister usually asks for a bike. Princess asks for a vote,” Putri said.

“If the other princess’s bike asks for a flute?” Jokowi asked.

“Oh vote. I thought it was the flute. We were talking about the flute,” Jokowi continued after hearing what he meant by vote.

“Alhamdulillah, sir, if you want love,” the princess replied.

“Choose a flute or vote?” Jokowi asked.

“Yes, okay, flute and vote. Just the flute story,” Jokowi continued.

