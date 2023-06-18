Significant moment in US-India relations: Senator Bob Menendez during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit





By India Today World Desk: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US, US Congress Senator Bob Menendez says PM Modi’s state visit is a ‘significant moment’ in US-India relations . Bob Menendez, a senior senator from New Jersey, released a short video address welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States. “I would like to join the vibrant and large Indian community in my home state in welcoming Prime Minister Modi from Washington DC. The Prime Minister’s state visit is an important moment in US-India relations,” Bob said in the welcome message. . “I saw the biggest mosque in India. I saw the Akshar Dham temple in Delhi. I spent a day at the Golden Temple and celebrated Gandhi’s 150th birthday. I hope that Prime Minister Modi will have the same opportunities to experience all the richness of the United States during his visit, whether it is the incredible architecture of the Capitol Dome or the deep generosity of the American people, I wish him well on his visit to Washington,” Menendez added. READ ALSO | ‘First time an Indian PM…’: Jaishankar explains why Modi’s US visit matters Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to leave for an official state visit to the United States on June 21, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The visit will begin in New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at United Nations Headquarters. June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014. After the celebration, the Prime Minister will travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22 and meet with President Biden at a State dinner held in his honor. At the invitation of Congressional leaders, the Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer were among those extending the invitation. On June 23, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will jointly host a luncheon for Prime Minister Modi. Apart from these official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is expected to have interactions with key CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (With ANI input) READ ALSO | The Long Game: Modi’s visit set to transform India-US relations READ ALSO | How Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit ushers in a new era in US-India partnership

