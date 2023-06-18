Imran Khan: Pakistan’s anti-corruption body summons ex-PM Imran Khan and his sister in Layyah land scam case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been summoned in a corruption case linked to the purchase of more than 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at ridiculous prices by fraud in the province of Punjab. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has issued summonses to Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land corruption case, an ACE spokesperson said on Saturday.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 70, was asked to appear at the ACE headquarters on June 19, while Uzma and her husband were told to appear before the ACE DG Khan, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Previously, Khan was called up by the ACE on June 16, but he did not appear before them. The summons was posted at the Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he added. ACE has ‘clear evidence’ of Khan’s involvement in the Layyah corruption scandal, the spokesperson said, adding that pressure was put on tax officials at Bani Gala – Khan’s residence in Islamabad – for illegal transfer of land.

Uzma is charged with alleged fraud in the purchase of 5,261 kanal plots of land in Layyah district, valued at billions of rupees, for just 130 million rupees. ACE said an FIR has been filed against the couple.

According to the spokesperson, the land was purchased in 2021-22 through fraud, and Uzma and Majeed made a fake land transfer on their behalf. The market value of the land was around 6 billion rupees, he said, adding that the purchase was made when the Asian Development Bank (AfDB) announced aid for the Thal Grand Canal project. aimed at irrigating the arid lands via the Canal de Thal. The spokesperson said Uzma had prior knowledge of the project and the couple forced landowners to sell their land to them.

The landowners filed charges against Uzma and others for forcibly buying their land, he said.

ACE said last week that the suspect, using political influence, had “snatched up” land of 5,000 kanals from local people who had lived there for many years.

The spokesperson said the role of other officials involved in the fraud would be investigated.

Khan was convicted on Sunday in the Layyah land bribery case.

The total number of cases against him has now risen to more than 140 after he was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister in April last year.

Khan’s cases are primarily related to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson, blasphemy, attempted murder, bribery and fraud.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

