Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene on Manipur issue: NCP





Amid growing concerns over the emerging situation in the northeastern state of Manipur, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has called for direct intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the crisis. It is time for Modi ji to step up and speak out on the Manipur issue by personally initiating talks between the warring groups, NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto has said. Since May 3, more than 100 people have died and more than 300 have been injured in the violence between the Manipurs Meitei community and the Kuki tribes.

The state and the central government, both headed by @BJP4India failed to stop this violence and bring peace to this region.(1/4) Clyde Crasto – (@Clyde_Crasto) June 17, 2023 He said more than 100 people have died and more than 300 others have been injured in the ongoing violence between the Manipurs Meitei community and the Kuki tribes. Also Read: Modis’ Silence on Manipur Destroyed State’s Credibility The state and the central government, both led by the BJP, failed to stop this violence and bring peace to this region, he said. Crasto pointed out that Manipurs Chief Minister N Biren Singh says the situation is under control but the reality on the ground is far from what he portrays. “Even the BJP’s own Union Minister, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, had to bear the brunt of this violence as there was an attack on his residence in Imphal and then on the BJP office,” he said. . Central government ministers who have spoken out on the issues of non-BJP ruled states maintain an ominous silence on the violence in Manipur, as they know it is the failure of their home ministry and in talking will only expose it further, he said. . Therefore, since not everyone has done their duty and stopped the violence, now is the time for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to step up and speak out on this issue by personally initiating talks between the warring groups and speaking out. ensuring there is peace in Manipur. , he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/pm-narendra-modi-must-intervene-on-manipur-issue-ncp-1228802.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos