Summit meeting of Bill Gates and Xi Jinping

L Xiangresearcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday that it is rare for President Xi to meet a sole proprietor.

According to L, Gates is different: Microsoft’s success coincided with China’s opening to the world and digitalization; and his career as a philanthropist is closely linked to China’s efforts to first solve national growth challenges and then contribute to global development.

“The foundation of China-US relations lies with the people. We have always placed our hope in the American people and wish the best for friendship between the two peoples.”Xi added that people should travel and communicate more to increase understanding as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arriving in Beijing on Wednesday, 6/14, Gates said on his social media account Sina Weibo that it was his first visit to China since 2019. A day later, he posted on Weibo the speech he delivered at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute. GHDDI) in Beijing.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday 6/15 that it has renewed its collaboration with the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University on innovative therapies for infectious diseases prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, promising a $50 million grant for the combined efforts.

According to the Chinese assessment, the meeting of Xi and Gates was “a moving parenthesis“in bilateral relations”,as it shows that the US business community is committed to investing in China despite political swings, adding that China welcomes such interaction. »

“President Xi is sending a signal that China welcomes foreign companies, including American companies. China attaches great importance to and respects leading and innovative enterprises.said Cong Yidean of the School of Marxism at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.

Visits to China by US business leaders show their enthusiasm for China’s development, as its huge market and comprehensive industrial system cannot be replaced by any other economy in the world, Cong said.

“It is impossible and unprofitable to disengage from China”, AGGREGATE.

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kunalso met with Gates on Thursday and exchanged views on issues including addressing common global challenges, financing for development and the role of multilateral development banks, the ministry said Friday.

Xi praised Gates and the Gates Foundation for their long-standing work to promote poverty reduction, health, development and philanthropy around the world, vowing that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the Gates Foundation in relevant areas and to provide support and assistance to others. developing countries within its capabilities.

Xi said China will never fall into a pattern of seeking hegemony and rather work with other countries to achieve common development and construction. a community of destiny for humanity.

Gates said at the meeting that China has made great achievements in reducing poverty and dealing with coronavirus, which he said sets a good example for the world.

In recent years, the Gates Foundation’s cooperation with China has made remarkable progress, and accelerating innovation and development in China is good for China, developing countries and the world, Gates added:

The Gates Foundation is committed to strengthening cooperation with China in the areas of innovation, global poverty alleviation, public health, drug research and development, rural areas and the agriculture, and to disseminate effective practices and technologies to other developing countries.

L Xiangresearcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences:

As bilateral relations have fallen to dangerous levels, the meeting conveyed a loud and clear message that stable and healthy China-US relations are in the interests of both countries and the world, and expressed the hope that exchanges and non-governmental relations can be maintained. the bond between China and the United States intact amid frosty diplomatic relations.

He Weiwenfrom the Center for China and Globalization, citing the “ping-pong diplomacy” of the 1970s:

“Business interaction and cultural exchange can serve as a buffer to ease tensions between the Chinese and US governments.”

“The American people need not seek global hegemony as Washington does, when the United States is made up of people, not just politicians.”

Editorial Opinion of Global Times:

“China has never closed the door on cooperation with the United States, and by welcoming non-governmental figures like Gates and high-level officials like Blinken, China aims to send a strong, clear and consistent message according to which both parties should try to improve their relations.” relations for the good of both countries and the world, the experts said.

Yet anti-China hawks in Washington cling to a major strategic misjudgment that China is America’s “main rival” and “most significant geopolitical challenge.”

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a witness and key player in the China-US debacle 5 decades ago, said it was up to Washington and Beijing to step back in their confrontation , which is at the “top of a precipice”. “, reported Bloomberg.

The United States should meet with China halfway to effectively manage differences and promote communication and cooperation, so as to reverse the downward spiral and stabilize bilateral relations, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Friday. Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin at the routine press conference.

The two sides should properly consider each other’s internal and external policies and strategic intentions, respect each other, coexist peacefully, seek win-win cooperation and explore the right way to get along, Wang added.

There is competition between the two countries in areas such as economy and trade, but there should be no vicious zero-sum competition, the spokesperson said.

Although China and the United States have “low expectations” for Blinken’s visit, the focus on non-governmental relations seems to underscore the bleak outlook for government interactions, L said, noting that Blinken’s trip is an important opportunity to avoid a “worse than worse”. ” script. (…)”.

