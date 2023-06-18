Politics
Summit meeting of Bill Gates and Xi Jinping
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gang Qinif you get together with Musk.
L Xiangresearcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday that it is rare for President Xi to meet a sole proprietor.
According to L, Gates is different: Microsoft’s success coincided with China’s opening to the world and digitalization; and his career as a philanthropist is closely linked to China’s efforts to first solve national growth challenges and then contribute to global development.
“The foundation of China-US relations lies with the people. We have always placed our hope in the American people and wish the best for friendship between the two peoples.”Xi added that people should travel and communicate more to increase understanding as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arriving in Beijing on Wednesday, 6/14, Gates said on his social media account Sina Weibo that it was his first visit to China since 2019. A day later, he posted on Weibo the speech he delivered at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute. GHDDI) in Beijing.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday 6/15 that it has renewed its collaboration with the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University on innovative therapies for infectious diseases prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, promising a $50 million grant for the combined efforts.
Hope
According to the Chinese assessment, the meeting of Xi and Gates was “a moving parenthesis“in bilateral relations”,as it shows that the US business community is committed to investing in China despite political swings, adding that China welcomes such interaction. »
“President Xi is sending a signal that China welcomes foreign companies, including American companies. China attaches great importance to and respects leading and innovative enterprises.said Cong Yidean of the School of Marxism at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.
Visits to China by US business leaders show their enthusiasm for China’s development, as its huge market and comprehensive industrial system cannot be replaced by any other economy in the world, Cong said.
“It is impossible and unprofitable to disengage from China”, AGGREGATE.
The goal
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kunalso met with Gates on Thursday and exchanged views on issues including addressing common global challenges, financing for development and the role of multilateral development banks, the ministry said Friday.
Xi praised Gates and the Gates Foundation for their long-standing work to promote poverty reduction, health, development and philanthropy around the world, vowing that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the Gates Foundation in relevant areas and to provide support and assistance to others. developing countries within its capabilities.
Xi said China will never fall into a pattern of seeking hegemony and rather work with other countries to achieve common development and construction. a community of destiny for humanity.
Gates said at the meeting that China has made great achievements in reducing poverty and dealing with coronavirus, which he said sets a good example for the world.
In recent years, the Gates Foundation’s cooperation with China has made remarkable progress, and accelerating innovation and development in China is good for China, developing countries and the world, Gates added:
The Gates Foundation is committed to strengthening cooperation with China in the areas of innovation, global poverty alleviation, public health, drug research and development, rural areas and the agriculture, and to disseminate effective practices and technologies to other developing countries.
editorial notice
L Xiangresearcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences:
He Weiwenfrom the Center for China and Globalization, citing the “ping-pong diplomacy” of the 1970s:
- “Business interaction and cultural exchange can serve as a buffer to ease tensions between the Chinese and US governments.”
- “The American people need not seek global hegemony as Washington does, when the United States is made up of people, not just politicians.”
Editorial Opinion of Global Times:
“China has never closed the door on cooperation with the United States, and by welcoming non-governmental figures like Gates and high-level officials like Blinken, China aims to send a strong, clear and consistent message according to which both parties should try to improve their relations.” relations for the good of both countries and the world, the experts said.
Yet anti-China hawks in Washington cling to a major strategic misjudgment that China is America’s “main rival” and “most significant geopolitical challenge.”
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a witness and key player in the China-US debacle 5 decades ago, said it was up to Washington and Beijing to step back in their confrontation , which is at the “top of a precipice”. “, reported Bloomberg.
The United States should meet with China halfway to effectively manage differences and promote communication and cooperation, so as to reverse the downward spiral and stabilize bilateral relations, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Friday. Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin at the routine press conference.
The two sides should properly consider each other’s internal and external policies and strategic intentions, respect each other, coexist peacefully, seek win-win cooperation and explore the right way to get along, Wang added.
There is competition between the two countries in areas such as economy and trade, but there should be no vicious zero-sum competition, the spokesperson said.
Although China and the United States have “low expectations” for Blinken’s visit, the focus on non-governmental relations seems to underscore the bleak outlook for government interactions, L said, noting that Blinken’s trip is an important opportunity to avoid a “worse than worse”. ” script. (…)”.
————————
More content in Urgente24:
They accuse Gonzalo Montiel in a rape complaint
Alberto’s plane has already entered the pits and they “hit it”
Spicy: Malena Galmarini doubled the bet against Viviana Canosa
Credit and debit cards will disappear: this is how they will be replaced by banks
The Netflix mini-series that has it all
|
Sources
2/ https://urgente24.com/mundo/reunion-cumbre-bill-gates-y-xi-jinping-n556594
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Summit meeting of Bill Gates and Xi Jinping
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene on Manipur issue: NCP
- I am more and more convinced that the decision to join Jokowi is the right one
- Thunderstorm sweeps across England, but temperatures remain high | england weather
- Bollywood songs to dedicate to your dearest dad for Father’s Day 2023!
- 4 Free Agent Centers that could target the capitals
- Shehnaaz Gill makes Italy drool in a satin sundress
- Delta is the most overbought stock on Wall Street. Here are the others
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins meetings in China – BBC News
- Does chronic stress make your brain crave comfort foods?
- Antony Blinken has started meetings in Beijing, aimed at calming US-China tensionsExBulletin
- Exploring the strengths and weaknesses of Gen Z’s digital journey