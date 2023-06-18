Can Boris Johnson imitate Donald Trump and make a comeback? No chance | Boris Johnson

There are two very big differences between the situation Boris Johnson faces and the one he is frequently compared to, Donald Trump, namely popularity and context.

Johnson is weaker than Trump. First, because he is less popular with conservative voters than Trump is with his Republican supporters. About half of 2019 Conservative voters disapprove of Johnson’s performance in office. And by the time he left office, 40% or more deemed him untrustworthy, dishonest and/or incompetent.

Things haven’t improved since. In polls taken in recent weeks, around half of current Tory voters said they believed Johnson had misled Parliament over the lockdown parties, while a similar share saw the 90-day suspension as received is about right or not severe enough.

A majority of Tory voters think it is fair that Johnson resigned from the House of Commons, and less than half say they would like to see Johnson return as an MP.

In short, about half of 2019 Conservative voters and the party’s smaller base of current supporters view Johnson poorly on a variety of counts. The contrast with Trump is stark as 70% to 80% of Republican voters approve of Trump, and more than half say they will vote for him as the candidate in the next Republican primary.

This brings me to the second big difference Trump’s ability to disrupt politics is enhanced because the US system is candidate-centric, while Johnson’s ability to do the same is diminished because the UK system is candidate-centric the party.

Trump won direct personal mandates from Republican voters in 2016 and 2020, and most of them seem eager to do the same next year. If Trump wins the Republican primary, there is little other Republicans can do to prevent him from running for the White House a third time.

The British system is very different. Johnson has never received a direct personal mandate as Prime Minister from voters at large, there is no direct executive election in our system. Impeaching a directly elected president is very difficult. Impeaching a Prime Minister is considerably easier. If Tory MPs had had enough of Johnson they could have removed him and did. The Conservative Party and Rishi Sunak, its current leader, have a lot more control over who can run as Conservatives, so it’s much easier for them to keep Johnson out, especially now that he’s not even no longer a deputy.

The two factors also interact. If Johnson had Trump-style popularity with conservatives, it would be harder and riskier to rule him out. But it doesn’t, so it doesn’t.

There’s also the question of whether local conservative associations might be more sympathetic to Johnson than conservative voters as a whole, perhaps keen enough to back him as a candidate, or punish (or even deselect) their local Conservative MP if they vote for sanctions against the former prime minister.

It’s possible that Johnson has a stronger following among activists, but it’s also plausible that he doesn’t. After all, these are the people who will have borne the brunt of the anger at Johnson’s antics during his campaign for the door, and who paid the heavy electoral price for his unpopularity in the recent local elections.