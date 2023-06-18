Why does the value of the Turkish Lira keep falling? | News

The historic re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised hopes for economic stability and appreciation of the Turkish lira against the US dollar.

However, after the May 28 vote, the value of the lira continued its slow decline, reaching a value of 23.3 to the dollar on June 7.

Here is what happens:

How did the reading come to this?

From 2013, the exchange rate of the lira against the dollar began a slow decline, which according to economist Emre Alkin was the starting point for the devaluation of the lira.

Since 2013, Turkey has been engulfed in political storms, says Murat Okcu, professor of economics and administrative sciences at Suleyman Demirel University.

In addition to Gezi events [in 2013] and major political storms, such as [the] July 15th [coup attempt], the economic crises that emerged with the attacks on the dollar in 2018 and the pandemic are the political and economic storms that have marked Turkey for the past 10 years, Okcu said. These events exposed the cracks in society and caused great shocks.

Alkin, the rector of Istanbul Topkapi University, says diplomatic or domestic policy mistakes have automatically been reflected in stock market and interest rate reactions.

In what has been called a historic peak, the devaluation of the lira accelerated in 2021 when it went beyond the single digits and reached a value of 10 in the lira-dollar rate.

Al Jazeera experts said the continued devaluation of the lira was a predictable result of the suppression of inflation before the election, which resulted from the central bank stabilizing exchange rates by selling foreign exchange reserves in lira exchange.

[After the elections]we can see that [the central bank] is not [interfering] in the market as much, Alkin said, leading to a continued devaluation of the lira.

What will happen next?

According to Alkin, government and industry experts made their budget calculations for 2023 based on expectations that the lira would continue to fall.

The industry is prepared for an exchange rate of 25 lire to the dollar. In fact, even a dollar exchange rate between 25 and 28 liras will not be considered an anomaly, he said.

The lira will never regain its pre-2014 value. No one should expect that, [because] there is now an established market. What will happen is that at some point the price increases and the [liras] extreme uselessness will cease, he said.

Experts say this can only be done by raising interest rates.

Now, Alkin added, the lira would begin to reach its true value after a period of lagged inflation.

What has Erdogan done so far on this?

From the end of 2021, Erdogan and his government adopted an unorthodox policy of lowering interest rates to promote economic growth and increase production. This policy is in direct contrast to the orthodox approaches of raising interest rates or increasing output.

Okcu says Erdogan’s policies were an attempt to establish an alternative economic system to capitalism. It is important to remember that Erdogan and the AK party come from a line [of politics] who was looking to [establish] a just order as an alternative to the capitalist economic system, he told Al Jazeera.

This system, in line with Turkey’s country of the century vision, was an attempt to create an independent economy, freeing Turkey from global tutelage.

But this policy, compounded by post-COVID effects, has led to rising inflation, which hit a new 24-year high of 85.5% last October.

Faced with rising inflation, the government adopted an interventionist policy and stabilized interest and exchange rates.

However, as key interest rates were lowered to 8.5%, the government’s attempts at economic growth were thwarted by bank lending at rates of up to 60%, making it difficult for existing businesses and new to take out loans.

Instead, the country’s consumption rates have increased as people hoard foreign currency or turn to other means to protect their deposits, Alkin said.

Will Erdogan change his approach?

Erdogan has appointed Mehmet Simsek, a pro-market figure who once served in government, as Treasury and Finance Minister in his new government.

Alkin says that Simsek taking over the reins of the economy signals the end of the government’s interventionist policy.

But so far, the appointment of Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan, America’s first female central banker and financier, has not been enough to restore confidence in the international market despite their more orthodox approaches. and rational. .

Alkin says the next step should be to increase the purchasing power of Turks, at least enough to eliminate high inflation and the cost of living caused by high exchange rates, which he says will take at less than 18 months.

This, he says, can only be done by raising interest rates and providing stability through sound economic decisions.

It is still unclear what kind of policy the government will adopt in the future. Following the appointments of Simsek and Erkan, the next interest rate announcement on June 22 is expected to push rates higher.