Republican 2024 hopefuls rein in their criticism of TrumpExBulletin





The impeachment of former President Donald Trump could have provided an opportunity for other Republican presidential candidates. But so far they’ve been very careful with their reviews.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Most Republican Party leaders have rallied behind former President Donald Trump after he was accused of crimes related to the mishandling of national secrets. But some of Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination took veiled shots at the frontrunner.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE PENCE: If these materials ever inadvertently end up in the hands of foreign interests, it would jeopardize the security of our country.

KHALID: That voice was former Vice President Mike Pence addressing the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. His comments weren’t a direct rebuke, but they were a sign of a new openness to criticizing Trump and a sign of the difficulty in doing so. NPR’s Franco Ordoez has more.

FRANCO ORDOEZ, BYLINE: Tim Scott was one of the first to nod at Trump’s indictment during a campaign stop in Spartanburg, SC. He wasn’t the only one.

(SOUND EXTRACTION FROM THE EDITING)

TIM SCOTT: This case is a serious case with serious allegations.

NIKKI HALEY: If this indictment is true, if what it says is really the case, President Trump has been incredibly reckless with our national…

PENCE: I think this is a time when, as Americans, we have to hold on to our roots, to our commitment to the rule of law. Me too…

ORDOEZ: It was Scott Nikki Haley on Fox News and Mike Pence on CNBC as part of a media tour where he aired his concerns. It’s a clear example of the balancing act Republicans are trying to walk, suggesting that Trump has done something wrong and, at the same time, echoing Trump’s complaints about an armed Justice Department that targets conservatives.

ALEX CONANT: It’s a recognition that the field is getting serious.

ORDOEZ: This is Alex Conant. He’s a Republican strategist who helped lead Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign in 2016. Although the primaries won’t take place until next year, Conant says we’re now in the midst of the so-called invisible primaries. , which are about fundraising, staffing and appealing to grassroots voters. And he says rivals can’t make the same mistake they made seven years ago and wait too long to take on Trump.

CONANT: I ​​think the candidates have learned the lessons from 2016, which is that Trump is not going to fight. You can’t just leave Trump alone and assume voters are going to make a different decision.

ORDOEZ: One reason is that Trump seems to be growing in popularity, at least among Republicans. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds that after the federal indictment, Trump only tightened his grip on Republican voters. More than 3 in 5 of those voters now say Trump is their first choice in the primaries.

HOGAN GIDLEY: It’s unwavering, and if you attack Donald Trump, you run the risk of alienating that base that you yourself would need not only to win the nomination, but also to win the White House.

ORDOEZ: Hogan Gidley is a former White House spokesman who still speaks regularly with Trump. He cautions other candidates against trying to take advantage of the moment and attack Trump when he might be vulnerable.

GIDLEY: No one is a better counter-puncher than Donald Trump. And if you come to him, we have seen time and time again that he will destroy you.

ORDOEZ: All of that is why Republican hopefuls are trying to be cautious. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival, came to his defense. And a day after calling Trump reckless, Haley backtracked. She went on conservative radio and said she would be willing to forgive Trump if he was found guilty.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HALEY: You know, when you look at a pardon, the question is less about guilt and more about what’s good for the country. And I think it would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents affair.

ORDOEZ: Conant says they’re running out of time to distinguish themselves. They need to show why they are a better candidate than Trump.

CONANT: The truth is, of course, if you attack Trump, he’s going to attack you back. But if you also show momentum, he will attack you.

ORDOEZ: Either way, he says, the only way to win is to face Trump. Franco Ordoez, NPR News.

