Wanted to seek nation’s blessings before leaving for US: PM Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ debut speech | India News

Mann Ki Baat has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program which reaches out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action. Besides 22 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, “Mann Ki Baat” is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baloch, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 102nd edition of his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” on the third Sunday of this month contrary to the usual practice of doing so on the last Sunday. This is probably the first time that PM Fashion deviated from the norm since he started his radio show Mann Ki Baat on October 3, 2014.The Prime Minister said he had addressed the nation in his Mann Ki Baat program a week earlier as he will be in the United States next week.Usually, Mann Ki Baat’ airs on the last Sunday of every month, but this time it’s a week earlier. As you all know, I will be in America next week and the schedule there is going to be very busy, so I thought of asking for the blessing of the people through Mann Ki Baat before leaving for the United States. United, said the Prime Minister in his speech.He will embark on his first state visit to the United States next week, although it will be Modi’s sixth overall trip to the country since taking office as prime minister in 2014. The state visit in Washington DC will take place on June 22 when he will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill. Prime Minister Modi is also due to address a joint session of the US Congress and attend a historic state dinner. Prime Minister Modi is only the third Indian leader in the past 75 years to receive an invitation for a state visit to the United States.He arrives in New York on June 20 and the following day, June 21, he will lead the 9th International Yoga Day parties at the The United Nations Headquarter.Also during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routine. He said that during his visit to the United States, he will have the opportunity to participate in the International Day of Yoga program at the UN headquarters in New York. “This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. It expresses the spirit of yoga that unites and brings us together. I call on all of you to embrace yoga in your lives and make it part of your daily routine,” said the prime minister. said the minister.Mann Ki Baat has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program which reaches out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action. Besides 22 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, “Mann Ki Baat” is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baloch, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

