Trump’s indictment shows he killed his conscience





Earlier this week, Donald Trump was arraigned in Miami for deliberately keeping documents containing some of the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstructing justice when federal officials attempted to retrieve them.

Trump has been charged with more than three dozen counts covering seven different violations of federal law. The indictment is a chilling and devastating portrait of a president who betrayed his country. But that’s no surprise. It is only the last link in an extraordinary chain of corruption.

Trump doesn’t just cross moral lines; he does not seem able to understand moral categories. Morality is to Trump what colors are to a color blind person.

But what is true of Trump is not true of the majority of his catalysts. They see the colors Trump can’t. They always know right from wrong. But for a combination of reasons, they consistently overruled their conscience, in some cases unwittingly and in some cases cynically. They persuaded themselves to believe, or half-believe, that Trump is the martyr and savior of America.

Trump’s behavior obviously speaks to his own character. But Trump’s behavior has also proven to be a test of the character of other Republican politicians and voters, the GOP establishment and the evangelical movement. It has proven to be a test of character for those who claim to be constitutional conservatives and defenders of family values, for ethicists and public intellectuals, for right-wing commentators and party strategists.

With very few exceptions, and to varying degrees, they have failed. They have backfired or, at the very least, at a crucial hour, they have failed to uphold ideals and institutions they once claimed to cherish. Donald Trump could not have hurt our republic so deeply without his enablers. It took teamwork.

And now here we are, eight summers after Trump announced his first run for president, and we find him facing 71 felony counts while still 30 points above his closest rival in the GOP, having transformed the Republican Party into its own image in a way that surpasses even what Ronald Reagan did. His mark is on the party in a thousand different ways. Tens of millions of Americans see Trump as their angel of vengeance, and they can’t wait for the second act to begin.

The moral wreckage of Donald Trump’s presidency and post-presidency was predictable and even inevitable. The reason? Trump’s moral depravity, which touches every area of ​​his life, private and public, has long been in public view, undisguised and impossible to miss.

In July 2016, I described Trump as an unfit temperament to be president, erratic, unprincipled, unstable, obsessive, a serial liar and a misogynist who made racist appeals and who suffered from what, at the time, I called a personality disorder. The day after Trump’s inauguration, I wrote: A man of illiberal leanings, a volatile personality, and no internal control is now president. It’s not going to end well. This is not the case.

The extent and severity of Trump’s misconduct over the past eight years is staggering. He relentlessly promoted lies and conspiracy theories, brutalized and dehumanized his opponents, threatened prosecutors and judges, and used his power of pardon to overthrow the justice system. He was found liable in a civil case of sexual abuse and defamation. He made silent payments to a porn star. He launched a violent attack on the Capitol and attempted to overturn an election. He was impeached twice. And he is the first former president to be indicted, not once but twice. More charges are likely to come.

Other sleazy and unethical individuals have served in the White House, including Richard Nixon and Warren Harding, but Trump’s full-spectrum corruption puts him in a league of his own. His degeneracy is unmatched in American presidential history and unmatched in American political history.

While Trump’s malevolence is obvious, what lies behind it is harder to assess. In 2016, psychologist Dan McAdams wrote a psychological portrait of Trump for The Atlantic, which he later expanded into a book, The Strange Case of Donald J. Trump: A Psychological Reckoning. McAdams describes Trump as psychologically singular, a man with no inner story to give his life temporal continuity, purpose and meaning. He is the episodic man, living (and fighting) in the moment. And this moment is free of ethical considerations and ethical constraints.

Trump is like the alpha chimp who always plays the short game, a game of brute force, to win at all costs, McAdams argues. Trump himself said years ago, man is the most vicious of all animals, and life is a series of battles ending in victory or defeat.

Whatever the precise nature of Trump’s psychological pathologies, McAdams says Trump is far stranger than any category of mental illness one can apply or create, we can see for ourselves how they manifest: extreme narcissism, lack of empathy, feelings of persecution, grandiosity and deceit; impulsiveness, shamelessness, lack of remorse and rage; a compulsive desire for attention, an obsessive need to dominate others, an eagerness to break social norms, and the belief that rules that apply to others do not apply to him.

In his 1983 book, Statecraft as Soulcraft, George Will, one of the most consistent conservatives of the past half-century, wrote that the purpose of politics is to facilitate, as far as is prudent, the existence of valid passions and the realization of worthy values. goals. The will channeled Aristotle, who said in the Nicomachian Ethics: “The chief concern of politics is to engender a certain character in the citizens and to make them good and willing to perform noble deeds.

It is an extremely complicated and difficult task, but worthy and ennobling. There is dignity in a political vocation, which is why many of us got into politics in the first place.

Donald Trump, rather than using the presidency to elevate human sensitivities, has done the opposite, and he has done so relentlessly. Among the most damaging legacies of the Trump years is his barbarism of the civic and political life of the Americas. He summoned the spirits of the vast abyss, and they came when summoned.

Several million Americans responded, determined to make their country more decent, more humane, more just. We are now in the middle of the story; none of us know exactly how this will end. An extraordinary drama is playing out, and each of us has a role to play in shaping the outcome.

In his first book as President of the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic, Vclav Havel offered his thoughts on the nature and practice of politics. Is there a place for morality and simple decency in politics? Did its ideals and principles, forged over two decades of courageous opposition to totalitarianism, have a place in public life?

Havel believed him, but he knew it was a struggle. Anyone who claims that I am a dreamer hoping to turn hell into heaven is mistaken, he writes in Summer Meditations. I have few illusions, but I feel the responsibility to work towards the things that I consider good and right. I don’t know if I will be able to change some things for the better or not at all. Both outcomes are possible. There is only one thing that I will not concede: that it might be useless to fight for a good cause.

The playwright and former dissident added: A moral and intellectual state cannot be established by a constitution, or by law, or by directives, but only by intricate, long-winded, and endless work.

What does this work look like in practice? It’s a way of doing things, and it takes the courage to inject moral and spiritual motivation into everything, to seek the human dimension in everything. Science, technology, expertise and so-called professionalism are not enough. Something more is needed. For the sake of simplicity, it could be called spirit. Or the feeling. Or consciousness.

