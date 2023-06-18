Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on high-stakes trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) walks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (R) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 18, 2023.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and senior diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday as part of a high-stakes diplomatic mission to ease US-China tensions that have overshadowed geopolitics these last months.

Blinken’s trip makes him the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since Joe Biden became U.S. president and the first U.S. secretary of state to make the trip in nearly five years.

Blinken’s initial travel plans for February were disrupted by news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over US airspace. The United States eventually shot down the alleged spy balloon and tensions between the world’s two largest economies have since remained tense. Beijing insisted the balloon was an unnamed weather tracker that veered off course.

Blinken is due to host a working dinner later Sunday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse with Qin, who previously served as China’s ambassador to the United States. Some reports suggest there could also be a meeting with President Xi Jinping on Monday during Blinken’s two-day visit.

Expectations of a meaningful resumption of US-China relations, particularly following Blinken’s trip, remain low. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement last week that Blinken will discuss the importance of keeping lines of communication open and “raise concerning bilateral issues, global and regional issues, and potential cooperation on common transnational challenges.”

At the annual Shangri-La Dialogue event in Singapore earlier this month, the US defense chief and his Chinese counterpart did not have an official meeting. And more broadly, restrictions on international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic have limited contact between the US and Chinese governments.

In August, a controversial visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, stoked Beijing’s anger. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has no right to conduct diplomatic relations on its own. The United States recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, while maintaining unofficial relations with the island, a democratically autonomous region.