Trump didn’t have authority to declassify secret nuclear weapons document, experts say





[1/2] Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following his arraignment on classified documents charges, at the Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky /File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) – Even when he was president, Donald Trump did not have the legal authority to declassify a U.S. document related to nuclear weapons he is accused of illegally possessing, security experts said. contrary to what former American presidents claim.

The secret document, listed as number 19 in the indictment accusing Trump of endangering national security, can only be declassified under the Atomic Energy Act through a process that, by law, involves the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

For this reason, the experts said, the nuclear document is unique among the 31 in the indictment because the declassification of the others is governed by executive order.

The claim that he (Trump) could have declassified them is irrelevant in the case of nuclear weapons information because it was not classified by executive order but by law, said secret expert Steven Aftergood government to the Federation of Atomic Scientists.

The special status of nuclear-related information further erodes what many legal experts see as a weak defense centered on declassification. Without providing evidence, Trump claimed to have declassified the documents before removing them from the White House.

Prosecutors will likely argue that the declassification is irrelevant because Trump was charged under the Espionage Act, which predates the classification and criminalizes the unauthorized retention of “national defense information,” a general term covering all secrets that could be useful to the nation’s enemies.

Document No. 19 is labeled “FRD,” or Formerly Restricted Data, a classification given to secret information involving the military use of nuclear weapons. The indictment describes it as undated and relating to the nuclear armament of the United States.

RULES FOR NUCLEAR DATA

Trump, who pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, said he declassified while still in office more than 100 secret documents he brought to his Florida vacation home, Mar-a-Lago, a claim taken up by Republican lawmakers and other supporters.

But Aftergood and other experts said the Atomic Energy Act (AEA) of 1954 – under which the Department of Energy oversees the US nuclear arsenal – sets out a process for declassifying weapons data. nuclear weapons, some of the most closely guarded secrets of US governments.

The status is very clear. There’s no saying the president can make that decision, said a former US national security official familiar with the classification system, who asked to remain anonymous.

According to a DOE guide called Understanding Classification, the most sensitive information about nuclear weapons is classified as “RD”, for Restricted Data, and covers the design of warheads and the production of uranium and plutonium.

The Department of Energy is downgrading nuclear weapons data it must share with the Pentagon from RD to FRD, but the materials remain classified, experts said.

Materials classified as FRD include data on the size of the US arsenal, storage and security of warheads, their locations and their yields or power, according to the guide.

FRD information can only be declassified through a process governed by the AEA in which the secretaries of energy and defense determine that the designation can be removed, according to a Department of Justice FAQ sheet.

Not everyone agrees that the president does not have the power to declassify nuclear data.

David Jonas, who for 10 years served as general counsel for the US National Nuclear Security Administration, the division of the Department of Energy that oversees the nuclear arsenal,

said Trump had the constitutional authority to declassify all classified documents under the “unitary executive theory,” which says Congress cannot limit the president’s control over the executive.

The president is the executive branch and so he can declassify anything that is nuclear information, he said.

Other experts dispute this view.

Elizabeth Goitein, a national security law expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the US Constitution gives Congress the power to limit presidential power related to most national security matters and there is no doubt that can legislate in this area.

While the President can request the declassification of FRD materials, this must go through the DOE (Department of Energy) and the DOD (Department of Defense). And it takes forever, said Thomas Blanton, director of the National Security Archive.

FRD materials should be stored in a properly secured space, Aftergood said. ‘Stick it in your bathroom wouldn’t be admissible,’ he said, referring to the indictment’s allegation that Trump stored classified documents in a bathroom in Mar-a. -The girlfriend.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Don Durfee, Amy Stevens and Cynthia Osterman

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-lacked-power-declassify-secret-nuclear-arms-document-experts-say-2023-06-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos