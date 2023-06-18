UEFA President Eferin rejects threat to European football from spendthrift Saudis

GENEVA European football should not be afraid of an exodus of players to Saudi clubs, UEFA President Aleksander Eferin said on Sunday, suggesting the country was making a mistake by investing in stars at the end of their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have taken hundreds of millions of dollars to join Saudi clubs this year and similar offers have been made for Lionel Messi and Luka Modri. They have combined to win every Ballon d’Or awarded since 2008 and all are at least 35 years old.

Other players are expected to follow after the effective nationalization of four top Saudi clubs this month when they were made the majority by the Public Investment Fund’s sovereign wealth operation chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

eferin was asked by Dutch broadcaster NOS if he was afraid of a player exodus and replied emphatically: “No, no, no.”

I think it’s mainly a mistake for Saudi football, the UEFA president said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Why is this a problem for them? Because they should invest in academies, they should bring in coaches and they should develop their own players.

The system of buying players who nearly ended their careers is not the system that develops football, he said. It was a similar mistake in China when they all brought in late-career players.

Left to right: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the stadium Ataturk Olympics in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday June 10. 2023. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

Didier Drogba was the Chinese league’s star signing in 2012 as clubs bought Europe-based strikers there like Nicolas Anelka and Frdric Kanout. The Chinese league and the men’s national team made little progress at international level in the years that followed.

Tell me a player who is top, top age and who starts his career and went to play in Saudi Arabia? eferin asked during the interview on the sidelines of the Nations League final mini-tournament held in the Netherlands.

But it’s not just a question of money. Players want to win the best competitions. And the best competition is in Europe, said the UEFA leader.

The first wave of superstars targeted by Saudi Arabia all won multiple Champions League titles in Europe. Messi won his first World Cup title with Argentina last year and joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer while Modri ​​looks set to stay at Real Madrid for one more season.

We haven’t lost them, Eferin said when asked if European football has lost its main attractions. They still play football. At the end of their career, some players go somewhere to make money.

Saudi Arabia already have a place in the Champions League, with Newcastle qualifying with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League in the clubs’ first full season 80 per cent owned by PIF.

Newcastle join other big-spending public clubs in building 32 teams next season, Qatar’s Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, backed by new title-holders Abu Dhabi. PSG president Nasser al-Khelafi is a close ally of Eferin as a member of UEFA’s executive committee and is also chairman of Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group, which is one of the company’s biggest clients. UEFA for the TV rights.

Eferin repeated on Sunday that UEFA was considering rules to impose an overall cap on the salary and transfer budget for clubs qualifying to play in European competitions.

Because we don’t want two or three clubs that have unlimited resources to arrive at a budget of 5 or 10 billion, he said. Then our competition is no longer interesting.

Virtually every club, everyone I’ve spoken to, agrees with that, Eferin said, warning: we’re far from any decision, we’re thinking about it.

It is unclear how UEFA can introduce such rules into European Union laws and the various tax regimes in its 55 member federations. Salary caps have been mooted often in the 15 years since European football officials set Financial Fair Play rules to monitor club income and expenditure.

UEFA, under eferins management since 2016, has also floated ideas to bring club football’s showpiece match, the Champions League final, to a host city outside of Europe.

It didn’t seem closer on Sunday, he told NOS, and the next two finals will be in London and Munich.

We haven’t even discussed leaving Europe let alone being concrete like in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, Eferin said. For the future, I don’t give him a great chance that we go out.