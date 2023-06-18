Biden lambasted for hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Human rights groups slam the White House for rolling out the red carpet for meIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to meet President Joe Biden and address Congress during his visit to Washington, DC next week.

The Indian government has called the trip historic and the White House noted that the visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

But critics want Biden to pressure Modi over human rights abuses in India linked to surge in Hindu nationalism a political and extremist ideology that seeks to transform a secular and diverse India into an ethno-religious Hindu state that targets minorities. Religious minorities in India risk continued state-sanctioned violence and harassment if the United States continues to ignore Modis’ role, they say.

For nearly a decade now, human rights activists and others have regularly made it known to the White House, Democrats and Republicans alike, that the Modis regime is authoritarian, right-wing, he is anti-Muslim and he is anti-minority, said Suchitra Vijayan, the author of Midnights. Frontiers: A People’s History of Modern India.

The fact that they continue to whitewash him by giving them a platform is very worrying, she added.

Modi was banned from the United States in 2005, before becoming prime minister, for supporting extremist Hindu groups who rioted and targeted Muslims. But this will be at least Modis’ third visit to the White House, and the second time he’s addressed a joint session of Congress. He first did so in 2016 under former President Barack Obama.

This will be the third official state dinner hosted by Biden. The White House previously hosted the president and first lady of South Korea for a state dinner in April and the president and first lady of France last December.

Asked about human rights concerns in India, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the visit, adding that the president believes it is an important relationship. which we must pursue and develop with regard to human rights.

The White House did not respond to HuffPosts’ request for comment.

Regardless of who is in the White House, the United States has a long history of supporting authoritarian regimes for its own personal gain. – Suchitra Vijayan, author of Midnights Borders: A Peoples History of Modern India

India continues to be a strong ally of the United States as the world most populous country and the greatest democracy. But inviting Modi to the White House sends a dangerous message to religious minorities around the world, critics have argued.

What happens in a country of one billion people will have global ramifications, Vijayan said.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have scheduled a private screening of a BBC documentary next week about Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots in which at least 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed. During the pogrom, Hindu mobs burnt muslim houses and businesses, killed Muslim women and children, and demolished mosques and tombs. The Indian government has since blocked the documentary on social media, including Twitter.

The screening of the film provides an opportunity to show what freedom of speech and dissent looks like in practice, but also to educate the public and remind people of the horrific acts of violence and killings against Muslims. of Gujarat,” said Amanda Klasing, National Advocacy Director at Amnesty International USA.

Biden hopes to get package India can buy dozens of American-made armed drones worth billions of dollars in a bid to strengthen US-India ties amid China’s growing influence.

Regardless of who is in the White House, the United States has a long history of supporting authoritarian regimes for its own ends, Vijayan said.

Critics of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in India, including journalists and activists, have faced targeted harassment and prosecution. The rights of religious minorities, especially Muslims, continue to deteriorate. BJP supporters and Hindu nationalist groups carry out violent attacks on Muslims and government critics with impunity. At least 50 anti-Muslim hate rallies took place in the space of four months last year starting in November 2022.

In fact, a religious liberty of 2022 report by the US State Department has recorded an increase in violence against religious minorities in India, including incidents in which the government bulldozed homes and shops belonging to Muslims and reports of Christians attacked, arrested and detained by the police. Christian groups said police sometimes helped crowds disrupt their worship services, the report said.

Biden should listen to his own State Department and articulate all of this publicly and clearly about human rights abuses, Klasing said. Failure to do so does not reflect the strength of the relationship well. It is a crucial test.

In 2020, approximately 15% of Indians are Muslims, while Christians make up between 2% and 3% of the country’s population. Last month, ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, a remote state in northeast India, where the churches were burnt down and dozens of people have been killed, most of them Christians.

John Prabhudoss, president of the Federation of Indian-American Christian Organizations, told HuffPost that he had contacted dozens of Indian pastors and most of them were terrified for their families back in India.

Their family could be imprisoned or even worse, killed. The fear is real, Prabhudoss said.

Prabhudoss, who visited India alongside lawmakers in 2002 after the Gujarat riots and saw the impact of the violence firsthand, called Modis’ visit unforgivable.