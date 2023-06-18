Donald Trump’s unprecedented presidential campaign: From court appearances to rallies | WE





What Ricks Café was to the exiles in the movie Casablanca, Versailles is to Miami’s deep-rooted Cuban-American community. This is an iconic restaurant: a place to see and be seen. Where, amid guava pastries, pork and plantains, and gilt-framed photos of aging celebrities, diners dream of traveling to a Cuba freed from the communist legacy of Fidel Castro and his political heirs.

Visiting Café Versailles was the first thing Donald Trump did when he walked out of a city courthouse last Tuesday after pleading not guilty to 37 charges stemming from classified documents he kept in Mar -a-Lago, his residence and his private club in Florida.

The former president expected a hero’s welcome, and he got it: everyone rushed to greet him, take selfies, hold a group prayer and sing Happy Birthday, it was the day before of his 77th birthday. Food for everyone! Trump exclaimed, smiling, amid applause and shaking one hand after another. I think it’s a rigged deal here. We have a rigged country, we have a corrupt country. We have a country that has no borders, we have a country that only has problems. Were a nation in decline, he said, repeating one of his favorite campaign pitches. Other supporters crowded outside the restaurant doors, hoping to see and talk to their political idol.

Trump’s appearance at Café Versailles has been calculated to the millimeter. In typical Trump style, the idea was to demonstrate that the lawsuits against him, however serious, do not affect him. That he’s still in charge, that he still has plenty of supporters, and that he’s not considering stepping down from the race for the White House in any way (under US law he can still run even if he is indicted). Anyone in his position may have chosen to keep a low profile following Tuesday’s arraignment in Miami. But not Trump. He used the occasion to turn it into a political rally at Café Versailles, one of the places in town where he knew he would be enthusiastically greeted by an audience that sees US President Joe Biden as a dangerous socialist.

Trump will repeat this same strategy a few hours later at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Speaking at a fundraiser, he said the indictment, the second to be filed against him in three months, was yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election.

Given the number of cases against him and the possibility of future indictments, Trump will likely have ample opportunity to repeat this strategy. The former president strongly believes that all publicity is good publicity. And, in an election campaign where he’s likely to go back and forth between the courtroom and rallies, Trump has decided to turn his court appearances into a campaign event. His goal is not to present himself as a man accused of serious crimes against democracy and national security, but rather as the innocent victim of a political witch hunt launched by politicized justice and Democratic rivals with autocratic inclinations.

They want to take away my freedom because I will NEVER let them take away your freedom! he shared on his Truth Social social media network on Friday.

Trump faces several different cases. In the Mar-a-Lago investigation, he is charged with obstructing justice, making false statements and violating the Espionage Act for keeping dozens of boxes of classified material after leaving office. In the Stormy Daniels case, he faces charges of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to a porn star. And Trump is also under investigation into the role he played in the events leading up to the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and whether he attempted to alter the result of the 2020 elections in Georgia. Additionally, columnist Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million after a New York jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation, won a claim for additional damages. The case is pending appeal.

But none of that seems to matter to Republican voters. A survey published by NPR found that 64% of Republicans want Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee, while 83% believe he should remain in the race for the White House. According to the poll, support for Trump among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has even increased by eight percentage points since February. The percentage of Republicans who believe the former president has done nothing wrong has also jumped five points since March. According to the Trump campaign, Trump has raised more than $6.6 million since the last indictment.

Climb a mountain

Trump’s support among Republicans could increase further if his legal troubles continue to dominate the news: The more people talk about Trump and the cases against him, the less they will talk about the other Republican presidential candidates who are trailing far behind him. Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is dozens of points behind, according to polls.

The former president still maintains three important advantages that DeSantis and the other candidates will have to climb a mountain to overcome, writes analyst Natalie Jackson in the respected blog Sabatos Crystal Ball. She explains that first, Trump’s support in primary polls is over 50%, second, Republicans think Trump is their best bet against Biden, a CBS News-YouGov poll found 62% think Trump would definitely win, and third, Republicans would rather have a candidate they agree with than an eligible candidate.

Given those numbers, most Republicans keep any criticism they might have of Trump to themselves. Publicly, the party has closed ranks around the former president, with everyone from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to DeSantis saying Trump is a victim of the justice system’s double standards. In the case of the classified documents, however, little is said about how the former vice president, Mike Pence, quickly returned the classified material he had found at his home in Indiana and, consequently, did not face any charges.

That could change, however. A small number of Republican politicians were less supportive of Trump in the classified documents case. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is also running in the Republican presidential primaries, said if the indictment turns out to be true, Trump was being incredibly reckless with our national security, while Pence, a another presidential hopeful, said the charges were very serious.

Everything will depend on how the campaign unfolds, Trump’s legal vicissitudes and the results of the Republican primaries. The candidate most supported by the base of the Republican Party is not necessarily the one who inspires the most confidence in the general public.

Indeed, according to the NPR poll, the rest of the country is far more skeptical of Trump. Fifty-six percent (87% of Democrats, 58% of independents) believe Trump should drop out of the race, while 50% of independents believe the former president has broken the law by nine points since March.

As his legal and political outlook becomes clearer, Trump is expected to perform more stunts at Caf Versailles. Preferably, with better results for the diners. According to the Miami New Times, although Trump offered food for everyone!, the former president left after 10 minutes, apparently without paying anyone’s bill.

