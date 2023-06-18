Eid al-Adha 2023 Holiday Completed Discussion, awaiting ratification by President Joko Widodo. Proposal for a two-day vacation accepted?





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Sunday, June 18, 2023 – The ministers finished discussing the proposed two-day holiday for the celebration of Eid al-Adha 2023. The discussion and review is final at the Ministerial level, just awaiting President Joko Widodo’s approval and endorsement. PAN-RB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas in Jakarta on Friday (6/16/2023) conveyed the discussion on Eid al-Adha holiday 2023. As usual, there will probably be two versions of Eid al-Adha 2023. Also Read: Wow, Indonesia’s External Debt (ULN) Has Finally Decreased. Here is Bank Indonesia’s answer! The first version is PP Muhammadiyah using his method of calculation i.e. Eid al-Adha 2023 which falls on Wednesday (6/28) The government version is still awaiting the results of the isbat meeting of the Ministry of Religion, which should fall on Thursday (29/6) When discussing the Eid al-Adha 2023 holiday, the two proposed holidays for Eid al-Adha 2023 were also discussed, to meet the needs of the Muslim community. The proposed two-day vacation was discussed by four ministers on Thursday (6/15), along with the ranks of the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, the Minister of Religion and the Deputy Minister of Manpower work. Azwan Anas also said, “We are together looking for the best solution for the 2023 Eid al-Adha holiday for everyone.” Also read: Corrupt performance allowances for Umrah. KPK arrests 10 performance allocation corruption suspects The purpose of the two festivals proposed for Eid al-Adha 2023 is to ensure that it can go well, including for officials who celebrate the Sacrifice on one of these days. Apart from discussing the holiday, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has also issued a new fatwa addressing the existence of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) for sacrificial animals. Fatwa number 34/2023 contains laws and guidelines for the practice of qurbani worship amid the outbreak of these two diseases.

