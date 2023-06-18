‘I can’t forget June 25, Emergency a dark time’: PM Modi at Mann ki Baat’s 102nd show | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the 102nd episode of the monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show, said on Sunday that the emergency was a dark time in India’s history when atrocities were committed against those who support democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Mann Ki Baat (Twitter Photo) He affirmed that India is the mother of democracy which holds the democratic values ​​and the Supreme Constitution and hence we cannot forget June 25 when the emergency was forced upon us. The emergency was imposed in 1975 by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget June 25. The day the state of emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in Indian history. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. Proponents of democracy were so tortured at that time that even today the spirit quivers. Today when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must also observe such crimes. It will teach younger generations the meaning and importance of democracy, Modi said. On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi also hailed Indian athletes. This month, a lot of good news has arrived for India in the sports world. The Indian team increased the glory of the tricolor by winning the Junior Women’s Asian Cup for the first time. This month, our men’s hockey team won the Asian Junior Cup, along with this, we also became the winning team in the history of this tournament, the Prime Minister said. A few days ago, the Khelo India University Games were organized in Uttar Pradesh. A lot of enthusiasm was observed among the young people. Our youngsters made eleven records in these games. There used to be a time when India used to get information about international events but usually India was nowhere in it but today we have a long list of hit. This shows the power of the country’s youth. Modi added. Modi also hailed India’s growing capacity to deal with natural disasters, expressing his confidence that the people of Kutch will recover quickly from the devastation caused by Cyclone Biparjoy. The Prime Minister said that after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts about Kutch’s ability to recover from the destruction. But Kutch residents have recovered from the disaster, he said. Modi also said that over the past few years, India’s disaster management capacity has grown and it is becoming an example. Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

