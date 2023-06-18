Chris Christie used Trump ties to make money: report





Chris Christie has leveraged his ties to former President Donald Trump and his status as a former governor of New Jersey to earn millions in several industries, including sports betting and pharmaceuticals, according to a report by the New York Times.

After leaving office, Christie made his intentions to make money clear and has since lobbied on behalf of hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry. He also started lobbying firm Christie 55 Solutions, which earned $1.5 million from seven clients, Open Secrets found.

One such company, Pacira Biosciences, directly benefited from Christie after she was appointed to an opioid commission by Trump, The Times reported. Christie claims her time working with the company did not overlap with her time working with Trump.

Sports betting companies like DraftKings have also paid Christie thousands to advise and lobby their interests. As governor, Christie made the legalization of sports betting one of his political touchpoints and was even later inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame.

An unnamed source told the outlet that a company, Scientific Games, paid Christie $30,000 a month as a consultant in 2018.

Draft Kings paid Christie monthly to speak to state lawmakers and promote their interests at that time, reports the Times, which discovered the relationship between Christie and DraftKings. The Times did not report how much Christie earned, and Christie’s representatives declined to share financial records with the outlet.

Jeremy Kudon, who worked with DraftKings and FanDuel on lobbying efforts while the site was paying Christie, told The Times that the sports betting giants believe what they believe to be Christie’s appeal to moderate voters and right-wing conservatives influenced by his connection to Trump would be “helpful” to their interests.

“Having the George Washington of gambling legalized in the United States was obviously something we thought was helpful. And his relationship with Trump, we thought would be helpful,” Kudon told The Times.

The Times reports, however, that DraftKings stopped working with Christie after the company began targeting conservative states and Christie began speaking out against Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Christie, a foe turned Trump ally in the 2016 election, recently announced his 2024 presidential bid, reigniting his feud with the former president, who is also a candidate.

A representative for Christie declined to comment to Insider. DraftKings and Scientific Games did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

