If you were Donald Trump’s lawyer, what would you advise him to do now?





Attorney Thomas A. Durkin has spent much of his career working in national security law, representing clients in a variety of national security and homeland terrorism cases. Joseph Ferguson was a national security attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, where Durkin also served as a prosecutor. Both teach national security law at Loyola University in Chicago. The Conversation’s American Democracy Editor Naomi Schalit spoke with the two lawyers about former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment on the Espionage Act and other charges related to his conservation classified documents related to national security.

The word militarized has been used by Trump, his supporters and even his GOP rivals to describe the Justice Department. Do you view the Trump prosecutions as significantly different from other Espionage Act prosecutions you have worked on or observed?

Durkin: Obviously it’s different because of the identity of the accused. But I kind of see it the opposite: If Trump was anyone other than a former president, he wouldn’t have had the luxury of a court subpoena. There would be a team of armed FBI agents outside his door at 6:30 a.m. He would have been arrested and the government would immediately move in to detain him. So the idea that he is treated differently is true, but not in the way his followers seem to argue.

Ferguson: What you have is a method and a way and a means of pursuing this case and bringing it to the indictment that is actually very much in line with the deepest traditions and standards of the ministry. of Justice, which would normally take into account all contexts and the best interests of society. .

If Trump was your client, what would you advise him to do?

Durkin: The first thing I would do is show him a memo, which we typically create for each client to help them understand the potential consequences of the charges. Under the United States. Sentencing guidelines, the consequences for Trump under this indictment are serious. My quick math says you’re talking 51 to 63 months best case and worst case, which I’m not sure would apply, 210 to 262 months.

If he wants to roll heavy dice, that’s up to him. But these are very heavy dice.

Ferguson: I could take some media statements he’s made over the past two years and explain to him how they’ve complicated the ability to defend him. I put it on the table for him that I need to see every statement he’s going to make in the political realm about this before he makes it. I would tell him that he hangs himself otherwise.

I would say to him: If you want to die in prison, keep talking. But if you want to try and find a way to get an acceptable resolution, a plea deal that opens the door to a lighter jail term than the guidelines threaten and possibly not even jail time, you need to refuse it or at least have it reviewed by your lawyers.

Are there any specific things he might say between now and a trial that might make his problem worse?

Ferguson: No questions about that. And people should understand that the things he has already said are used as evidence of intent. Henceforth, their repetition constitutes new admissible evidence. It’s not like, Oh, I’ve said this before, so might as well keep saying it.

That doesn’t mean it can’t offer the broad brush characterization I’m short-changed. This is the weaponization of law enforcement and the justice system against me, and I will be justified, however reckless I may think that was. But anything beyond that and into actual detail, referring to the documents themselves, will only make matters worse.

Trump’s indictment provides extensive details of what was said and done. Do you consider them to be true or as claims that need to be proven?

Ferguson: Both. These are technically the claims that need to be proven, but when you’re talking at that level of granularity, these are things that actually exist in the evidence, the evidence to come.

The government is essentially raising the bar when it provides this form of granularity. The federal government is a cautious company when it comes to these matters, so nothing is put in the indictment unless it actually exists.

Durkin: If you defend someone, you treat the allegations as true.

Can you imagine a situation with all the facts laid out in this indictment, but where they wouldn’t charge?

Durkins: No.

Ferguson: That’s why we’re both saying that in fundamental respects, this is no different from other national security cases. These cases are based on the premise that this is a fundamental attack on the interests of the United States. And these are the cases the government is pursuing tooth and nail. With so much in the public domain, and with so much of the defendant himself talking about it all, it almost puts the government in a position to say, Well, okay, if we have to, we’re going.

Durkin: There’s only one reason the government couldn’t bring this case, and that’s fear of violence or an attack on the republic. Once you’ve done that, you might as well shut down the Department of Justice and forget about any rule of law.

Trump knows a lot of state secrets. An angry Trump in prison carries risks. If convicted, what would incarceration be like for him?

Durkin: I can tell you what it would mean for someone else. They would be put in a hole in the maximum security wall in Florence, Colorado, and they would apply what are called special administrative measures. Several of my terrorist clients have had these sanctions imposed on them. There is a microphone outside their solitary cell to monitor everything they say, even between prisoners. Their mail is extremely limited. Their telephone contact is extremely limited. And that’s what would happen to anyone else in the same situation.

Ferguson: Trump’s insistence on keeping talking about it creates a case that would justify solitary confinement in maximum security on the grounds that we can’t trust this man not to keep talking. We cannot trust him not to further share these secrets with people who may wish to harm them. The only way to avoid that is to put him in solitary confinement in a supermax where he can’t talk to people except in those extremely supervised circumstances, definitely isn’t in a general population situation, can walk around in a courtyard for one hour out of the 24 hours of the day, and the other 23 hours, leaving him most of the time without human contact.

Is there a specific line he could cross that would compel the government to seek to detain him before his trial?

Durkin: I predict that if he continues, and especially if he continues to suggest or threaten violence, the government will be put in a position where they have no choice but to try to detain him. In the real world, that’s what would happen if it was someone other than him. Normally, you can’t threaten that kind of thing without being taken into custody.

Ferguson: The smart play here would be for a judge to put him under a gag order that tells him what he can and can’t say publicly. This has already been done by a New York judge in the other pending criminal case against Trump. It would be a complicated exercise in balancing First Amendment rights with national security interests.

