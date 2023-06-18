Politics
DANGEROUS: Chinese expert warns Xi Jinping has set ‘timeline’ to annex Taiwan
Chinese expert Gordon Chang has sounded the alarm over Chinese President and CCP leader Xi Jinping’s plan to ‘reunify’ his country and Taiwan, whether or not its people are ready to submit .
Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute and author of the 2001 book “The Coming Collapse of China,” joined a panel of key Chinese analysts and experts on Fox Nation’s latest special “Who is Xi Jinping?” to look at the life and ambitions of the peasant who came to power.
“Xi Jinping is serious,” he warned during the special. “He talks about how China was the next Taiwan in the new era in quotation marks. The new era is Xi Jinping’s password to the time when he ruled China,” he continued.
“[This means] he has now set a deadline to annex Taiwan, and that makes it quite dangerous.”
CHINA IS MAKING A SUPER SCI-FI WARSHIP, REPORT CLAIM: BIG STEP FORWARD
Chang, along with other experts, came together to paint a grim picture of the threat China poses to its neighbors and anyone who dares get in the way.
Jinping’s belief that Taiwan is and has always been, in Chang’s words, an “inalienable part of the People’s Republic” poses a significant threat to the United States, which has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to defending Taiwan.
WAR WITH CHINA OVER TAIWAN WILL BE DEVASTATING, SAYS SECRETARY OF DEFENSE AUSTIN
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also warned that Jinping’s political ambitions go even further. “Xi Jinping has played his cards. He has made clear his intention to, on his own terms, reunify China. That means bringing Taiwan, which was never part of China, into his political orbit.”
On the Fox Nation special, Pompeo described meeting the Chinese president during his tenure in the Trump administration and detailed his “cold and aloof” facade that hinted not only at his animosity toward the West, but also to its plans to encroach on other neighboring territories in its region even beyond Taiwan.
“He wanted to make sure we knew he felt like we were meddling with his space,” he continued. “It was pretty clear. His space was not just inside the country, not just inside Xinjiang. It was in the South China Sea. It was in Taiwan. It was in the Spratly Islands. It was in the things that were happening. in Africa, all over the world”
TAIWAN BLURNS JETS AS CHINESE WAR PARTY CROSS CENTERLINE FOR SECOND TIME IN DAYS
“Xi Jinping had this view of Chinese control that was much deeper and much broader than the understandings of his predecessors,” Pompeo added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Jinping has already asserted its claim to the South China Sea and tightened its grip on Hong Kong, and its sights are still on Taiwan. Two years ago, he reaffirmed his commitment to “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, saying, “No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s unwavering determination, firm will and strong ability to uphold national sovereignty. and territorial integrity”.
“The historic task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be accomplished and will certainly be accomplished,” Jinping said, as the Fox Nation special explored.
To this day, China continues to soften its power by conducting military exercises in the region.
Last week, the Taiwanese Air Force dispatched fighter jets on Sunday after a group of 10 Chinese planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait for the second time in days.
Taiwanese officials say they detected 24 Chinese fighter jets and bombers in the air, but only 10 crossed the median line. The line has long served as a barrier for Tiawanese and Chinese forces, but Beijing has become increasingly belligerent in recent months and has crossed the line on several occasions.
Last Sunday’s crossing comes just days after 37 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan Air Defense Zone THURSDAY.
“When you think you have to rule the universe, that means you also have to rule Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea,” Chang explained. during the special. which is available to stream now on Fox Nation.
Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.
