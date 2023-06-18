Why PM Modi’s next US trip is more special than his previous visits





State visit invitation underscores deep partnership between India and the United States New Delhi: On June 22, Washington will roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the third world leader, after Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol, to be invited by President Joe Biden for a visit. State and a dinner. – the highest ranked diplomatic reception usually reserved for only the closest allies. The state visit invitation to Prime Minister Modi by the Biden administration is indicative of the deep and close partnership between the two countries. This will be Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the United States in his nine years as prime minister. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit the United States on a state visit was Dr. Manmohan Singh in November 2009. Prime Minister Modi’s previous visits to the United States have been categorized as a working visit (2014), a working lunch (2016) and an official working visit (2017). His 2019 visit is described by the US State Department website as one in which he “participated in a rally in Houston, Texas”. The fact that the United States bestows this honor on India shows how crucial India is to United States efforts to develop a strong countervailing force against China in the Indo-Pacific. State visits are rare, exceptional and prestigious, and are considered the highest form of expression of friendly bilateral relations. A state visit is an invitation made by the head of a state to his official residence, and reserved only for close allies. According to United States diplomatic policy, the president cannot host more than one leader of any nation once every four years. State visits generally have more pomp, grandeur and ceremony. The White House is embarking on elaborate preparations for state visits. A state visit, according to diplomatic protocol, is considered the highest ranked visit, as opposed to an official visit, official working visit, or government guest visit. In 1961, President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy hosted Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s first state dinner. President S Radhakrishnan visited the United States on a state visit in 1963. What happens during a state visit? State visits typically have ceremonies such as a flight line ceremony – where the visiting head of state is welcomed to the tarmac after landing, a 21-gun salute upon arrival at the White House, a dinner at the White House, an exchange of diplomatic gifts, an invitation to stay at the U.S. President’s guest house across Pennsylvania Avenue, and signal the street line. Usually, only the head of state is invited to state visits. In the case of parliamentary democracies, the head of government is invited, due to the ceremonial nature of their head of state. The US president is expected to be joined by senior US political leadership, including members of his cabinet and congressional leaders. While State Dinners have traditionally been held in the White House State Dining Room, recent presidents have hosted these events on the White House lawns to accommodate more guests and make the events grander. . They can accommodate 100 to 120 guests.

