No, Boris Johnson will not return to politics as Mayor of London or anything else

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

I wasn’t going to write about Boris Johnson anymore, because I think it’s over for him. His attempt, aided by the small group of his remaining supporters, to suggest that the masses will turn to him again should not be taken seriously. It’s a distraction from more important matters, which are almost everything else.

But I found myself in conversation with a wise political analyst who said that Johnson was a zombie politician, someone who kept falling in the rain of bullets: I don’t know how he’s going to do it, but he will find a way. So I’m going to get sidetracked once again, just to explain why this article is pointless.

The first hurdle to a return for Johnson is that he does not have enough support among MPs and he never will. In fact, for most of his career, his support within the Parliamentary Conservative Party was shaky. Watch how quickly he retired from the leadership race in 2016 after Michael Gove challenged him.

He became Prime Minister in 2019 only because the Conservative Party was in danger of disappearing if he could not push through Brexit, and he was the only person with the unusual qualities demanded at that time. We are in great peril, as argued by Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden. We believe there is really only one logical answer: Boris Johnson.

It worked, but it won’t work anymore. It was surprising that after Johnson was forced to resign and after the collapse of the Liz Truss government there were still 110 Tory MPs, almost a third of the total, ready to nominate him to take over his duties. duties in a leadership contest against Sunak. (We know this because Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which oversees leadership elections, revealed this four months later.)

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind the headlines

But he knew that was not enough, because the other two-thirds were against him and, as he admitted, you cannot govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.

He now knows that his number of supporters has shrunk so much that he asked them not to vote against the report of the privileges committee on Monday because it would reveal how few they are. A total of eight have released his defense; even if three times as many people voted against the report and some MPs think the committee has overstated the righteous outrage even if they don’t care about Johnson it would be a (further) humiliation for the former Prime minister.

Therefore, there could be fun and procedural games on Monday, as Labor MPs seek to embarrass Johnson by forcing a split in which no MP votes against the report. Normally, if there is no opposition to a motion, it will be approved without counting the votes. But if enough Labor or SNP MPs shout no when Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, asks for their advice, he could call a split.

This would require two Labor MPs or other opposition MPs to volunteer as tellers to count the votes (although this is now done electronically so they only need to oversee). Hoyle may not allow such obvious manipulation of the Commons rules, but he has some discretion about his selective deafness.

Johnson will remember, though he claims to have been stitched up by a tiny minority of MPs, that the only reason he was investigated by the Privileges Committee in the first place was that in April of the Last year, as Prime Minister, he dared not put the Labor motion allowing the interpellation to a vote, so it was passed on a nod.

So, no, he couldn’t come back even if he was in the Commons. Now that it’s out, it’s going to be so much harder, and it won’t be made any easier by the passage of time. To return, he would have to secure selection as the official Conservative candidate in a safe seat. This will not happen in any of the upcoming by-elections or general elections.

Even if Johnson could find a local association that wanted him and only a fifth of Conservative Party members say he should return because Prime Minister Sunak would block him on the grounds that the privileges committee report means he would bring discredit to the party.

The grassroots movement to bring Boris back is largely the fruit of Lord Cruddass’ checkbook, so the next parliament won’t see a wave of Tory MPs picked for their Borisolatry. Lord Cruddas, given a peerage by Johnson against the advice of the House of Lords Nominations Committee, along with the Conservative Democrat Organization he helped set up, and the rest of the caravan, will move on thing.

Hence the losing speech of a candidacy for mayor of London. But the second obstacle to a return for Johnson, after the scarcity of MPs willing to back him in parliament, is the dearth of voters wanting him to return to parliament or anywhere else, whether in London or the Red Wall.

It is true that the new first-past-the-post system for the mayor of London increases the potential for the destruction of candidates. The Tory government changed the rules from a system of allowing people to cast first and second preference votes to the simple most winning vote system used to elect MPs, presumably seeking party political advantage .

If Johnson ran as an independent he would blow the Tory candidate’s chances, and he might even come second, but it would be hard for him to win unless, say, Jeremy Corbyn ran as an independent on the other side (which it also won’t, I suspect, for similar reasons). Paradoxically, since the first-past-the-post system makes it difficult for small parties to break through in national legislative elections, it makes it easier for an independent to break through in a single elected office like mayoralty.

But Johnson won’t. The risk of losing an election and for a position he held before is too great. London is even more of a Labor city than when he was mayor; and it was a remnant town when he left to lead the leave campaign.

Boris Johnson has a rewarding twilight career ahead of him as a light-hearted essayist dispensing weight-loss advice, but his political career will not return, zombie-like, after the hail of bullets felled him.