Blinken and Qin hold ‘frank’ talks and agree to meet again





BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open to reduce the risk of miscalculation during talks with China’s foreign minister on Sunday, and the two men agreed to meet again in Washington. As the first U.S. secretary of state to visit China in five years, Blinken held “frank, substantive, and constructive talks” with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister. Qin Gang, a State Department spokesperson said. Ahead of the talks, U.S. officials saw little chance of a breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world’s two largest economies, which range from trade and U.S. efforts to retain China’s semiconductor industry to Taiwan’s status. autonomy and human rights in Beijing. register. “The Secretary stressed the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication on the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation,” the spokesperson said. State Department, Matthew Miller. “The Secretary raised a number of areas of concern, as well as opportunities to explore cooperation on common transnational issues with the PRC where our interests align,” Miller added in a statement. He said Blinken invited Qin to Washington “to continue discussions, and they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a mutually convenient time.” Blinken, who postponed a trip to China in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is the most senior US government official to visit since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. . [1/8] U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, China June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool Qin greeted Blinken and his group at the gate of a villa on the grounds of Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, rather than inside the building as is customary. The two had a little chat as they entered, with Qin asking Blinken in English about his long journey from Washington. They then shook hands in front of a Chinese flag and an American flag. After entering a meeting room, neither Blinken nor Qin made any comments in front of reporters who were briefly allowed to enter. Their meeting lasted 5.5 hours, a State Department spokesperson said, before moving on to a working dinner. Assistant to Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, who is attending the meeting, tweeted above a photo of Qin and Blinken shaking hands: “Hope this meeting can help bring relations back Sino-American relations to what the two presidents agreed to in Bali”. Biden and Xi held the long-awaited first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 major economies summit in November on the Indonesian island of Bali, engaging in direct talks on Taiwan and North Korea but also engaging more frequently in communication. During his stay until Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping. Since last week, US officials have played down the prospect of a major breakthrough during the trip, but said Blinken’s primary goal was to establish open and long-lasting channels of communication to ensure that the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not escalate into conflict. U.S. officials and analysts expect Blinken’s visit to pave the way for more bilateral meetings between Washington and Beijing in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary at Commerce Gina Raimondo. It could also pave the way for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year. Reporting by Humeya Pamuk; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton and Mike Stone; Editing by William Mallard, Christopher Cushing and Bill Berkrot Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Cotton Humeyra Thomson Reuters Humeyra Pamuk is a senior foreign policy correspondent based in Washington DC. She covers the US State Department, traveling regularly with the US Secretary of State. During her 20 years at Reuters, she held posts in London, Dubai, Cairo and Turkey, covering everything from the Arab Spring and the civil war in Syria to Turkey’s numerous elections and the Kurdish insurgency in the South-East. In 2017, she won the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship Program at Columbia Universitys School of Journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in European Union studies.

