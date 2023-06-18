DeSantis is clearly targeting Trump in Nevada, a major first state





In black boots, jeans and an untucked shirt, the fundraiser’s dress code specified that laid-back ranch governor Ron DeSantis of Florida tried on Saturday to persuade Republican voters in Nevada still loyal to the former president. Donald J. Trump that the party formula for winning elections was beyond its shelf life.

Headlining a conservative jamboree in the swing state, where loyalty to Mr. Trump still runs deep, Mr. DeSantis never mentioned his rival for the Republican parties’ 2024 presidential nomination during a speech in Gardnerville, Nevada.

But the Florida governor has sought to draw a not-so-subtle contrast between himself and the former president, a former ally who is the overwhelming party favorite in a crowded Republican field. He described last year’s midterm elections as another disappointment in a losing streak for the party, while touting his winning margin of more than 1.2 million votes when he was re-elected last November. .

We’ve developed a culture of defeat in this party, DeSantis said, adding that you won’t get a mulligan in the 2024 election.

Mr. DeSantis spoke for nearly an hour at the Basque Fry, a barbecue fundraiser that supports conservative groups in Nevada.

Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump’s campaign spokesman, hit back at Mr. DeSantis in a statement to The Times on Saturday.

Ron DeSantis is a proven liar and fraudster, he said. That’s why he’s plummeting in both national and statewide polls. He should be careful before his chances in 2028 completely disappear.

The Basque Fry has grown since it was first held in 2015, drawing a flood of Republican presidential candidates to Corley Ranch in the Carson Valley with its rugged Sierra Nevada backdrop.

Past headliners have included Ted Cruz, Scott Walker, Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who took part in the race earlier this month, was due to attend in 2017 but was canceled as Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast.

It’s an opportunity for White House hopefuls to deliver an elevating speech to grassroots conservatives in Nevada, a crucial proving ground that in 2021 replaced its party-led caucuses with a primary. Republicans oppose the change, passed by the state legislature, and are suing the state for maintaining the caucuses.

Mr. DeSantiss’ visit to Nevada punctuated a week in which Mr. Trump dominated the news cycle with his indictment Tuesday in a 37-count federal indictment for his treatment of classified documents after leaving office.

As Mr. Trump’s main Republican rival, Mr. DeSantis did not mention the indictment, but instead echoed GOP attacks on the Justice Department and pledged to replace the director of the FBI if elected.

We are going to end the militarization of this government once and for all, DeSantis said.

In 2016, the last presidential election in which the GOP did not have a sitting president, Mr. Trump won Republican caucuses in Nevada, where rural activists and Mormon voters wield influence. He finished 22 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

During last fall’s midterm elections, Mr Trump campaigned for Republicans in Nevada at a rally in Minden, near Gardnerville. The election proved mixed for the GOP, which flipped the governorship but lost crucial Senate and House races, including the seat held by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat considered vulnerable.

Ms. Cortez Mastos’ loss to Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general who was the de facto host of the Saturday fundraiser, helped give Democrats absolute control of the Senate.

Mr. Laxalt, who was roommate of Mr. DeSantis when they were both Navy officers, introduced him to the crowd of around 2,500 people.

This is the kind of leader we need, he said.

Mr. Laxalt started the Basque Fry in 2015, building on a tradition started by his grandfather, Paul Laxalt, a former United States Senator and Governor of Nevada who died in 2018.

Northern Nevada has one of the nation’s highest concentrations of people of Basque ancestry, a group that includes Mr. Laxalt, who also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

Jim McCrossin, 78, a retiree from Virginia City, Nevada, who inspected the ranch in a DeSantis cap, said he had previously backed Mr Trump but worried about his eligibility.

I just think there’s so much hate for him, he said, adding that Trump has been arrested twice, and it probably won’t be the last time.

He said Mr. DeSantis didn’t have the drama.

His family is divided: his wife, Jacquie McCrossin, said she still favors Mr Trump, even though she wore a DeSantis cap.

Shellie Wood, 72, a retired nail technician and gold miner from Winnemucca, Nevada, who sported a Trump 2020 camouflage cap, said Mr. DeSantis would make a solid running mate for Mr. Trump, but that it’s not was not his time.

Still, Ms. Wood said Mr. DeSantis made a positive impression on her with his record in Florida.

He stood up against Disney, and that’s something a lot of people haven’t had the guts to do, she said.

Mr. DeSantis repeatedly reminded the crowd of his feud with Disney, which he and other Republicans turned into an avatar of woke culture after the company criticized a state law that banned teaching in class on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In the build-up to his official debut as a candidate last month, Mr DeSantis has struggled with being labeled by the media and his rivals as awkward on retail politics and one-on-one heads with voters.

Before stepping onto the podium, with the snow-capped mountains behind him, Mr. DeSantis mingled with a group of VIPs for about 30 minutes at a closed media reception.

Outside the reception, Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife, who has been a ubiquitous activist and influence on her husband’s administration policies, took selfies and signed autographs for local Republicans. She also had boots.

Although Mr. DeSantis impressed many in attendance, there was still a pro-Trump undercurrent at the event. Shawn Newman, 58, a truck driver from Fernley, Nevada, who hovered near a table with DeSantis campaign loot while wearing a ubiquitous red Trump cap, said Mr Trump was still his nominee.

Trumps beyond their reach, he said of the other Republican candidates.

As Mr. DeSantis worked on a rope after his speech, a man handed him a campaign hat to sign. In his other hand he clutched a Trump cap.

