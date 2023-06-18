Israel to Accelerate Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank | News from the occupied West Bank





The finance minister has been granted sweeping powers to speed up construction, circumventing measures that have been in place for 27 years.

Israel’s hardline coalition government approved plans for thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank and gave the far-right finance minister sweeping powers to speed up illegal settlement construction, circumventing measures in place since then. 27 years old.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ratified the cabinet decision, allowing pro-settler Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to bypass the six-step process for building settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, Al said. Jazeeras Imran Khan in West Jerusalem.

The deal between Netanyahu and Smotrich had been on the cards for some time, Khan said, adding that it allows the finance minister to take charge of the entire illegal settlement building process.

Smotrich said: We will continue to develop the settlement project and strengthen Israeli control of the territory.

Plans for the approval of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the West Bank have been included on the agenda of Israel’s Supreme Planning Council which will meet next week.

This is incredibly alarming for Palestinians, Khan said. Various factions have expressed deep concerns that the entire West Bank could soon come under Israeli control.

Endorsing settlement activity is a dangerous escalation to complete the annexation of the West Bank, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said.

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, said this would only escalate tensions in the region, while Fatah warned that settlers would be expelled from the West Bank as they were expelled from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority said it would boycott a Joint Economic Committee meeting with Israel scheduled for Monday.

Israel’s hardline government, which includes ultra-Orthodox parties and a far-right, ultra-nationalist religious faction, has made settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank a top priority.

The Netanyahu Likud Party is committed to advancing and expanding settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria, the biblical names for the West Bank busy.

The new push puts Israel on a collision course with its closest allies, including the United States, which opposes settlement construction in the occupied territories.

Smotrich now has the final and first word on which settlements can be built, Khan said.

Previously, illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank had come under Israeli military control. There were six phases in the construction process that were overseen by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli civilian military body that administers the West Bank. Objections could be made at any stage, by the international community or even by Israelis.

The Americans made some objections, which prevented the expansion of the colonies. All of this has just been removed, Khan said, adding that this is going to be of great concern to the international community.

Given that much of Smotrich’s support comes from people who live in the settlements, he is unlikely to say no to any kind of expansion, Khan said.

Since taking office in January, the Netanyahu coalition has approved 7,000 new homes, many of them in the occupied West Bank. The government also amended a law to allow settlers to return to four settlements that had previously been evacuated.

Nearly 750,000 Israelis live in 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.

