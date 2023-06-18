Amid a row of classified documents, Donald Trump faces heat from Republicans





Trump is accused of endangering national security by illegally keeping top secret military plans.

Washington:

After Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts, several prominent Republicans, including presidential candidates Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, on Sunday criticized the former US president’s handling of classified information.

The comments, including harsh criticism from former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper, came on the first round of major weekend political talk shows since Trump pleaded not guilty in a hall on Tuesday. Miami courtroom for mishandling some of the US government’s most sensitive secrets.

These were included in tons of documents that Trump took with him as he left the White House and plotted to prevent investigators from recovering them.

Sunday’s remarks contrast sharply with those of many Republicans in Congress who have either defended Trump or refused to criticize him.

“I can’t defend what’s alleged,” Pence, Trump’s former vice president, told NBC’s Meet the Press, alluding to his ex-boss’ behavior in the documents case.

Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, went further, calling the allegations “serious and disqualifying.”

“I think he should drop out” of the 2024 race, Hutchinson told ABC’s This Week.

Trump, who has claimed the Justice Department is armed against him, is accused of endangering national security by illegally keeping top secret military plans and nuclear weapons information at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The case is one of multiple legal challenges casting a shadow over his run for another term in the White House in 2024.

“If the allegations are true, that they contained information about our nation’s security … it could be very damaging to the nation,” Esper told CNN’s State of the Union.

“No one is above the law,” said Esper, who called the revelations “disturbing.”

But some Republican presidential candidates find themselves in the awkward position of trying to figure out what differentiates them from Trump, the party’s current frontrunner for the nomination, without alienating the former president’s loyal and powerful base.

“The former president deserves his day in court,” Pence added. “I want to reserve judgment on this until he has had a chance to take his case to court.”

“I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary assume the president will be found guilty.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/amid-classified-documents-row-donald-trump-faces-heat-from-republicans-4132119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos