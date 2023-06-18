Jokowi Seeks Legal Action to Stop Commodity Exports Facing: Don’t Shrink!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) talked about his efforts to implement a policy to stop the export of raw materials abroad. He said it takes a lot of courage in this regard. “Then the second is very important, downstream, which I often convey. We have been sending raw materials to Europe since the VOC era, especially to the Netherlands,” Jokowi said in his address at the Rapimnas JP Bara national event, in Bogor, Sunday (6/18/2023). “Nickel stopped before, bauxite just stopped this month. I will check on Tuesday whether the copper smelter at Newmount and Freeport is finished or not? . But that also stopped. I need courage,” he continued. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi then told a story when RI was sued after it stopped exporting nickel raw materials. He then asked the government to face the lawsuit. “Yesterday we lost, appealed, sir, that lost, sir, that lost, yes, it doesn’t matter if you lose, there’s an appeal, an appeal. This bauxite will be pursued again, it will stop being pursued again , I don’t know who will sue China, maybe because it’s our exports there are a lot of them there Sue, let’s appeal, we shouldn’t be like a small country like that, Indonesia is a big country, big country, big country,” he explained. Jokowi asked RI not to be afraid of being sued by other countries after the commodity shutdown. Jokowi believes that Indonesia’s relations with the requesting country are still going well. “Don’t be sued, your guts twitch immediately. Pursued by the European Union, you are also still good friends with the President of the European Union. But yes, we will deal with it. Don’t be sued, lose, resign immediately, then it will not be our industry,” he said. Jokowi then imagined that Indonesia would have a large electric car industry. He warned to keep checking on progress. “We imagine that we have a very large electric car industry, this is only the first trial. We are preparing the precursor industry, the export industry, electric vehicles, lithium batteries. No progress, no progress,” he said. (rdh/eva)

