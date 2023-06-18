For the People: The Common Goal of Xi Jinping and His Father

“Be a good servant of the people.” This is the promise made by Xi Zhongxun, the father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi Zhongxun has always had the people in his heart, which also deeply influences Xi Jinping. The father once told his son, “No matter what your job title is, serve people diligently, consider people’s interests with all your heart, maintain close ties with people, and always be accessible to people.”

A photo showing Xi Jinping (left) and his father Xi Zhongxun in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province. /CMG A photo showing Xi Jinping (left) and his father Xi Zhongxun in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province. /CMG

Serve the people As a people’s leader, Xi Zhongxun said he was the son of farmers and considered himself a member of the workers. “Wherever he goes, it seems like every village has someone they know,” recalls an American scholar, who once traveled with Xi Zhongxun from Suide to Yan’an. In 1943, when Xi Zhongxun was working in Suide, Shaanxi Province, northwest China, he instructed cadres at all levels to go deep into the countryside and do practical things for the masses. When China began reform and opening up in 1978, Xi Zhongxun was the Party leader of the southern province of Guangdong. To start in Guangdong, Xi Zhongxun worked around the clock. For one summer, he visited 23 counties in the scorching heat to familiarize himself with the local situation. Xi Zhongxun often told his children to rely on themselves and encouraged them to go to places where conditions were most difficult and where nation building was most needed. Inheriting his father’s down-to-earth approach, Xi Jinping in Zhengding, Hebei Province, visited all county-administered villages. Then in Ningde, Fujian Province, he visited nine counties in his first three months as secretary of the Ningde Prefectural Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP), and then visited most counties. After being transferred to Zhejiang Province, he visited all 90 counties in just over a year. “As a servant of the people, I have my deep roots in the Northern Shaanxi Plateau as it has cultivated my unchanging mission: to do practical things for the people!” Xi Jinping wrote in a memoir.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to local villagers at an orchard in Nangou Village in Yan’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to local villagers at an orchard in Nangou Village in Yan’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2022. /Xinhua