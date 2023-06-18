Boris Johnson is a political shark, he won’t be gone for long

Boris Johnson never stops to look for an opportunity – and opportunity most often responds (Photo: JUstin Tallis/AFP via Getty)

The Donmar Theater in London has just opened with When Winston went to war on wireless set in 1926, a decade and a half before he became the lionized warlord. The Churchill of the general strike period, however, was an anxious and frustrated chancellor, outmaneuvered by cunning prime minister Stanley Baldwin. He would be 65 when he finally seized the Tory crown in the foment of war.

No wonder Boris Johnson, who turns 59 on Monday, likes to point out that his political idols are late to the top job. The personal celebrations also coincide with an event he will not be attending, having voted the debate out of the House of Commons and a free vote (meaning Tory MPs who do not wish to state their views can absent themselves ) on whether to approve the liens commissions recommendations.

Even Churchill, however, failed to achieve the extraordinary feat of being ousted by his own party after winning a whopping 80-seat majority; and following the row over breaching Partygate rules criticized in a parliamentary report for misleading both the Commons and the committee itself.

For Johnson, and a still considerable number of allies in the conservative base and party apparatus, this is, as he puts it, the latest stab in a long political assassination.

This logic has another Churchillian echo of self-pity. But it’s also a sure sign that Johnson, in the face of wishful thinking from colleagues and civilians who see this as a crummy end to controversial leadership, doesn’t believe this is the final chapter of the book.

In phone calls with friends and allies from when he was a candidate for mayor of London and during the Brexit referendum, he said he did not see this as the end of a political career and that he was going back to when he was riding. his candidacy to be Conservative mayor in the Labour-leaning capital.

He also hinted that he intended to campaign in the next election for the Brexiteer’s political friends in the red wall, likely including Jake Berry in Lancashire, knighted in his honors list, and the seats North East that fell to the Tories in 2019, many for the first time. Johnson’s reputation is nowhere near as rosy as it was there (I speak as a girl from North West Durham, the heart of the Tory’s northern landslide, where a local political watcher says so tersely: the red wall that the conservatives tore down is more than half rebuilt now.

But also for this reason, and Keir Starmers’ polls generally suggest, the Tories will need all the help they can get to avoid or more likely minimize election defeat in 2024. That gives Johnson, alongside a lucrative return to the columns of Daily mail and high-paying speeches in the United States, a pulpit for his opinions and a platform on the national media to show that he is still active and ready to get back to campaigning, which has long been his strength. Above all, it keeps him in the limelight, in case Rishi Sunak loses power and the party starts arguing over who should lead them in their first wilderness years since 2010.

The truth about Johnson’s political ambitions having known him since he ran for head of Oxford’s Union debating society in the late 1980s is that there is always chaos and superficial confusion. He never stops looking for opportunities and opportunities most often answers. Calls to ban him from the candidate list are fanciful. The Conservative Party, much more than the Labor Party, is made up of associations of members. He can parachute into privileged candidates. But it is much more difficult to prevent a figure who enjoys popular support from trying to return as an MP.

Depending on the outcome of the election, a future Conservative leader possibly from a rising generation (like Kemi Badenoch) may also find the opposition difficult. Johnson’s chance would lie in finding a moment of weakness for a leader battling a Starmer government and seeking to be seen as the candidate with the best chance of beating Labour.

This scenario hinges on political events aligning in a way that emboldens Johnson and denies power to his opponents, or a younger, conservative generation who would love a chance to own the party. But instability has often benefited Johnson, and politics in the 2020s is arguably even more likely to be changeable than it was at the start of his career.

A candidate interviewed for a job running a utility by Johnson as PM described the experience as meeting a sleeping shark; he would seem fuzzy and distracted and then bam! you would see his eyes narrow and the murderous questions would come out. The metaphor is enduring. This political shark will sail underwater until he smells blood and opportunity. It may not result in the Winstonian triumph he would like to reflect. But you can’t take away the shark’s attack instinct when the waters start to foam.

Anne McElvoy is the editor of Politico