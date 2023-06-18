US mulls arms deals with India during Modis’ first state visit

The United States hopes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit this week will mark the beginning of a lucrative military partnership between the two countries.

On Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Delhi in the latest in a series of high-level visits by US officials to iron out final details of potential military plans ahead of Modis’ trip on Tuesday. June 22 at the White House to meet President Joe Biden. .

During Modis’ state visit, the two parties are expected to sign a contract for the co-manufacturing of fighter jet engines at the state of India Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd (HAL) in the city of Bangalore.

The decision has not been officially announced by either the United States or India, the world’s largest arms importer.

#SHOW | India is looking for technology transfer. So we expect something on GE engines where a deal will be done where India can make GE jet engines in India. If this happens, India will be the fifth country in the world to manufacture hot engines for aircraft: Mukesh Aghi, pic.twitter.com/KYEBqLm2V8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023



Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in Delhi to discuss the historic deal, which will require approval from the US Congress.

The project, which will include technology transfer, will grant HAL access to General Electrics’ F-414 engines for India’s planned 350 indigenous light combat aircraft, designed to replace India’s MiG-21 fighter jets. soviet era.

Retired Indian Air Force Group Captain MJA Vinod said India can build military aircraft but struggles to perfect engines hence the need for collaboration with the United States, its third supplier of arms after Russia and France.

If now we really consider the production of F414 engines by GE in India, it will mark a significant upgrade of the strategic partnership, former Indian ambassador to the United States Meera Shankar told local television.

Armed drones

Officials said negotiators also hoped Modis’ talks with Biden would help remove obstacles that for years held up the sale to India of dozens of armed drones worth up to $2,000. 7 billion euros.

India leased two SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics for intelligence gathering and maritime reconnaissance after hostilities with China broke out along their disputed borders in 2020.

Australia and Japan have operated or are operating the guardians of the sea.

Breaking India’s drone lockdown hinges on the drafting of an “acceptance of necessity” document, which states that the government accepts the necessity of the equipment and is required for any military imports, military experts have said.

It was not immediately clear whether Delhi had accepted the vital document, which will open the doors to the procurement process.

US security adviser Sullivan said Modis’ trip could help put in place mechanisms to facilitate exchanges between India and the US, which hopes the visit will also pave the way for co-production of ammunition , spare parts and military vehicles.

They are fundamentally designed to remove barriers to defense trade, high tech trade, investment in each of our countries and remove obstacles that prevent better collaboration, Sullivan told the Confederation of Indian Industries at Delhi.

US-based Boeing was also launching 26 of its F-18 fighter jets for the Indian Navy.

State honors

The traveling Hindu nationalist leader will be welcomed to the White House a day after Modi arrives in the United States on June 21.

Some 7,000 American Indians are invited to the South Lawns of the White House where US President and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Modi, who will also address the US Congress as part of the high-profile program.

Although Modi has visited the United States several times, this will be his first state visit since taking office in 2014. Such a welcome was last extended to then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , in 2009.

In 2005, Modi was denied a US visa for not doing enough to stem anti-muslim riots three years earlier in Gujarat when he was Chief Minister of Indian State.

Modi has made 68 trips abroad to 64 countries, including seven trips to the United States. He made six each in France and Germany.