Jack Smith asks the judge for a protective order





Former President Donald Trump and his personal aide may not be the only people charged in a sweeping 37-count indictment for the alleged mishandling of national defense information.

That appears to be the implication of a request for a protective order filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith on Friday night.

“The documents also include information relating to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals,” Smith’s adviser Jay Bratt wrote in a three-page motion.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner explained the subtext in an interview with Law&Crime.

“This draft order clearly leaves open the possibility of additional people being charged,” he said, adding that it also leaves open the possibility of new charges against Trump and his aide Walt Nauta, who is accused of him.

Trump already faces a battery of charges after the FBI seized more than 102 documents with classification marks at Mar-a-Lago, including 17 marked Top Secret and dozens more marked Secret or Confidential. The former president is charged with alleged violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements and more. He pleaded not guilty to the offences.

His aide Walt Nauta, who has yet to plead guilty, is a veteran who allegedly moved boxes under the former president after receiving a subpoena.

In a Friday night filing, the special counsel’s office proposed a broad protective order to shield sensitive information as prosecutors hand over information to the defense. Such a request is an integral part of criminal proceedings, particularly in cases involving national security.

But Trump has chafed at such restrictions in the past, including in his other New York criminal case involving silent payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In that case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed a protective order designed to allow Trump to discuss the case, as long as he does not disclose certain sensitive information before trial.

For Epner, the latest protective order may be a challenge for Trump and his defense team.

“This is the protective order that Trump is going to find extremely difficult to comply with,” said Epner, who is currently a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.

In its terms, Trump cannot disclose “even the unclassified discovery to anyone outside of his defense team,” he noted.

Trump also cannot have a copy of the documents, and he can only review them in the presence of his lawyers. If Trump takes notes or his lawyers do it for him, those notes must stay with his lawyer.

“He also can’t get a copy,” Epner said.

Calling the order “standard,” Epner nevertheless added, “Donald Trump is not your standard defendant.”

The request was quickly sent to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who is handling some preliminary cases for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee. Legal observers have criticized Cannon for his handling of the investigation leading up to Trump’s indictment. She issued an unusual order preventing the government from reviewing classified documents seized for their investigation until a special master can review them for attorney-client or other privileges.

The conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a scathing opinion that overturned it, which accused Cannon of a “drastic” restructuring of the criminal law.

If Trump were to violate such an order, Epner said, such a circumstance would test Cannon.

“We’ll see if Judge Cannon applies the same standards to Donald Trump that would apply to any other defendant, because I can’t imagine him adhering to that order,” Epner said.

Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the proposed protective order here.

