



President of China Xi Jinping is reportedly setting a timetable for the annexation of Taiwan, a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the region, according to Fox News report. The report cites a warning from a Chinese expert Gordon Chang, which suggests Xi’s timeline could be as early as early 2024, coinciding with the end of his current term. The development comes amid a series of aggressive actions by China towards Taiwan, including repeated incursions into Taiwanese airspace. What happened: Chang, in an interview with Fox News on Saturday, warned that Xi was hinting at his intentions toward Taiwan and that recent actions by Chinese leaders suggest he is preparing for a possible conflict. Xi Jinping is serious, Chang warned. It tells how China was the next Taiwan in the new era in quotes. “New Era” is Xi Jinping’s code word for the era when he ruled China. Xi’s aggressive stance on Taiwan has raised concern among international observers, with the Chinese leader repeatedly asserting his commitment to Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China, according to Fox News. Earlier this week, 37 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, with some then flying into the Western Pacific. This prompted Taiwan to activate its air defense systems. The incident marked Beijing’s most recent large-scale incursion into the region, further escalating the situation, according to a report by Benzinga on Thursday. Why is it important: Escalating tensions between China and Taiwan have important implications for regional stability and international relations. China’s aggressive actions towards Taiwan have raised concern from the international community, including the United States, which has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan’s defense. This commitment was reiterated by the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis in April, which underscored the importance of deterring a military situation from occurring, according to a report by Benzinga. However, despite international support for Taiwan, the island nation faces a significant threat from China. Under Xi, Beijing has massively stepped up military and political pressure to try to get Taipei to accept its sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and sending warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and does not rule out using force to take control of it. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely watching China’s actions towards Taiwan and the potential implications for regional stability and international relations. Hi I am the Benzinga Newsbot!

