Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. The Prime Minister’s monthly radio program will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, PM Modi’s monthly radio show recently completed its 100th episode which aired live across the country on April 26. The 100th edition of the “Mann ki Baat” program made its global broadcast on April 30. The program was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The programme, which began on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program reaching out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action. The Prime Minister found such world figures through the “Mann Ki Baat” program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today, people know such people in society and only know them. Not only that, but people also move forward with their inspiration. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi has included all topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture and health in Mann Ki Baat and introduced something new to the society at each time in its “Mann Ki Baat” program so that the society can get information about it. subject. The objective is to unite the country in the same thread and to develop by taking everyone along. Besides 22 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, “Mann Ki Baat” is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baloch, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by over 500 All India Radio broadcast centers. A study was conducted regarding the impact of “Mann Ki Baat” on people’s lives. The study showed that more than 100 million people have connected to “Mann Ki Baat” at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates local change makers and people’s achievements and has influenced people towards positive action. The program was broadcast live by Doordarshan to Raj Bhavans across the country. The Prime Minister also dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on the same day. Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister also congratulated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over souvenirs. “Sarv-dharma” prayers were held in the new parliament building, with priests from different religions reciting the traditional verses. Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the president’s chair, after performing the puja. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

