Politics
President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live
PSSI President Erick Thohir briefs Indonesian national team players during a training session at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (18/6/2023). The training session led directly by Indonesian coach Shin Tae Yong took place ahead of the FIFA Matchday match against Argentina on Monday, June 19, 2023.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo will watch the FIFA match live game day which brought together the Indonesian national team against National team Argentina. National team against Argentina will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta on Monday at 7.30pm WIB.
Presence of the President Jokowi was confirmed by the Vice President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Zainudin Amali, after inaugurating the launch of a new bus for the Indonesian national team at the Garuda Store, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Complex, Jakarta, Sunday (18/6/2023).
“The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be there to watch the game live. It has been confirmed, God willing, he will be there,” the vice president said. PSSI Zainudin Amali, Sunday.
Amali predicts the fight National team against Argentina will be inundated with Indonesian fans watching directly at the stadium. He assured that security had been coordinated with security forces and urged fans to enter the stadium immediately.
“It was arranged (coordination) related to security. It was directed. To friends (supporters), please come early, don’t just start the game, just want to come. For those who have already wristbands, go straight to the (stadium),” Zainuddin Amali said.
It is certain that the Indonesian national team through coach Shin Tae Yong will play with reliable players such as Dimas Drajad, Asnawi Mangkualam, Arhan Pratama and Marc Klok. Practically, Garuda’s squad can only be bolstered by defender Sandy Walsh who suffered a calf injury during a training camp in Surabaya last week.
Meanwhile, from the squad that has World Cup-winning status, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give vacations to senior players such as captain Lionel Messi, winger Angel Di Maria and the defender Nicholas Otamendi.
Albicaleste’s squad are expected to appear with a number of potential young players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.
source: Between
|
Sources
2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rwgklt436/presiden-joko-widodo-bakal-tonton-langsung-indonesia-vs-argentina
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- One of Donald Trump’s children would be ‘fishing’ to ‘be a major player’ if re-elected in 2024
- President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live
- It’s Sunday at the US Open, and the leaders are tied
- Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ adds Linda Hamilton to the cast
- Google announces album archive will be discontinued next month
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today
- Hudson actor cast in Hunting Whitey
- How did the Gators lose Austin Simmons?
- “It’s just not my world!” » Emily Blunt “intimidated” by fashion | Entertainment
- Department stores weathered the pandemic with adaptability and innovation
- Hundreds of buildings ‘uninhabitable’ after the earthquake in France | world | News
- Xi Jinping has set annexation timetable for Taiwan, warns Chinese expert