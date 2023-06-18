President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo will watch the FIFA match live game day which brought together the Indonesian national team against National team Argentina. National team against Argentina will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta on Monday at 7.30pm WIB.

Presence of the President Jokowi was confirmed by the Vice President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Zainudin Amali, after inaugurating the launch of a new bus for the Indonesian national team at the Garuda Store, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Complex, Jakarta, Sunday (18/6/2023).

“The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be there to watch the game live. It has been confirmed, God willing, he will be there,” the vice president said. PSSI Zainudin Amali, Sunday.

Amali predicts the fight National team against Argentina will be inundated with Indonesian fans watching directly at the stadium. He assured that security had been coordinated with security forces and urged fans to enter the stadium immediately.

“It was arranged (coordination) related to security. It was directed. To friends (supporters), please come early, don’t just start the game, just want to come. For those who have already wristbands, go straight to the (stadium),” Zainuddin Amali said.

It is certain that the Indonesian national team through coach Shin Tae Yong will play with reliable players such as Dimas Drajad, Asnawi Mangkualam, Arhan Pratama and Marc Klok. Practically, Garuda’s squad can only be bolstered by defender Sandy Walsh who suffered a calf injury during a training camp in Surabaya last week.

Meanwhile, from the squad that has World Cup-winning status, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give vacations to senior players such as captain Lionel Messi, winger Angel Di Maria and the defender Nicholas Otamendi.

Albicaleste’s squad are expected to appear with a number of potential young players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

source: Between



