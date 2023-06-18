One of Donald Trump’s children would be ‘fishing’ to ‘be a major player’ if re-elected in 2024





It seems that all of former US President Donald Trump’s children treat his legal news differently. While some keep their distance from him like Ivanka Trump, others have stayed close like his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. However, there is one sibling who not only remains close, but allegedly hopes his re-election is a distinct possibility.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Donald’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is working hard to be her father’s new right-hand man. Tiffany was barely seen or heard of during Donald’s years in the White House, but she’s positioning herself to be a major player if he regains the office, the insider said.

Now, this isn’t the first time Tiffany has shown signs of trying to be the support girl. In April for Donald’s post-indictment speech, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos stood right next to Donald Jr, showing a sign of support.

Because of this, it seems Ivanka is shocked that Tiffany is intervening. Ivanka underestimated Tiffany. She really didn’t think Tiffany had the guts in her to come out of the shadows, the insider added. Ivanka feels Tiffany pulling the rug out from under her.

Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, 29, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, 17, with his current wife Melania Trump.

