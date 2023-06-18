Politics
In search of Waterloo: this defeat may not be decisive for Boris Johnson
I don’t know what effect these men will have on the enemy, but by God, they terrify me. These are the words attributed to the Duke of Wellington inspecting his troops before the Battle of Waterloo, the anniversary of which we celebrate on Sunday.
Apocrypha, perhaps. Waterloo, however, is a metonym in its own right, for a decisive or final defeat. Instead of Iron Duke, Brexiteers have to settle for Boris Johnson. For the moment. The ex-Prime Minister played a central role in the triumph of British independence in June 2016 and in the Tory electoral antics that in December 2019 pushed Brexit to the victory line. . . just.
That, however, was Mr Johnson’s high point, and a series of policy missteps and blunders brought him to rock bottom. He was forced to resign from his post last July and the repercussions of what has been called Partygate continue to be felt.
He resigned as an MP two Fridays ago ahead of the report of the Commons Privileges Committee. The damning (and condemnable) conclusions were published on Thursday. On Monday, Mr Johnson’s former colleagues will vote on whether to accept his sanctions against him. Hence, Mr. Johnsons Waterloo.
Where is it? Citizen Boris renders most of his recommended penalties moot, such as a 90-day suspension that would necessarily trigger a recall vote in his constituency. The worst that can happen, in the short term, is the small punishment that he loses his complementary pass to the Palace of Westminster which is generously given to all former MPs.
Like a general in battle, Mr Johnson has signaled to his loyalists not to die in a ditch as he challenges the motion to be brought forward by the Tory leader of the House of Commons. Unlike Mont-Saint-Jean, the French name Waterloo is not a hill worth fighting for.
Or as the English would say, his little beer. About foodie feelings, perhaps, given that Boris proves his recklessness by becoming a columnist for the Daily Mail. He promises his readers that it will be exactly what I think of the world, completely unredacted stuff. . . I may even need to cover politics from time to time, but I will obviously try to do as little as possible unless I absolutely have to.
Her first thread? His discovery of a weight loss serum and the search for the hero in me, the one who was three stones lighter. Of course, Boris being Boris, he prefaced his bulge battle with a description of how his Cabinet colleagues had slimmed down.
I immediately thought of Julius Caesar and his preference for well-fed colleagues, writes BoJo. Let me have fat men around me, said the Roman dictator, shortly before his assassination. Yond Cassius has a lean, hungry look.
It turns out that Caesar was right to worry about Cassius, Boris thinks. By the way, his current successor in Downing Street is a diminutive of 57 years old. True to form, the former Prime Minister is now facing a new controversy with the Advisory Committee for Professional Appointments, for excessive haste to take up his pen and resume his profession as a journalist.
One dispute at a time, I say. There are doubtless few of the faithful who will obey his orders to withdraw; The battle will be enjoined on Monday, if not necessarily for Boris. A Tory MP called it a senseless war between Team Boris and Team Rishi.
Indeed, there are suggestions that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will look for an excuse to meet a foreign head of state, perhaps? not be present in the Commons for this last civil war.
In one respect, his presence would hardly tip the scales, as it is a foregone conclusion that anti-Boris MPs from government and opposition will vote in favor of accepting the committee’s report and its findings against Boris .
Yet, at the same time, it points to a dereliction of duty or, perhaps more worryingly for the Conservative Party itself, a lack of leadership. Conservative MPs will keep track of which of them vote against their former paladin. In the words of Tory MPs, expect a series of rebellions and, more worryingly, a bloodbath.
Unfortunately for the party and the nation as a whole, the Conservative government lacked the kind of generality that Wellington demonstrated. By shrewd maneuvers he ensured that he would meet Napoleon on his own terms, telling a fellow officer that I saw this land a year ago, and kept it in my pocket.
In his own way, Boris Johnson may be subtly telegraphing that he doesn’t see Monday’s vote as his reason for choice. Apparently voters don’t think it was his decisive defeat either.
An exclusivity Omnisis survey conducted for the Express found that while 64% of those polled did not want Mr Johnson to return to frontline politics, 24% wanted him to join the fray, including half of likely Tory voters.
Maybe Boris will fight in new colors. Last Sunday, another hero of the Brexit battle, Nigel Farage, suggested that he and Mr Johnson could join forces to uphold their Brexit legacy by forming a new centre-right party.
As they stand, BoJos’ strengths are clearly strategic and global. He can describe in enchanting scenes the sunny highlands, but it is up to others to chart and direct the journey.
Despite his own doubts to the contrary (reported by allies after the fact), Mr Johnson was unable to oppose the tax increases introduced by his then Chancellor, Mr Sunak; nor counter government advisers on their strict Covid lockdown programme.
Conservative voters must look elsewhere for a leader. In the battle for Brexit, maximum freedom and minimum government, supporters have yet to reach their Waterloo. The fight goes on. Again, though, with a nod to Wellington’s lexicon, it was a hell of a short-term thing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nysun.com/article/searching-for-waterloo-this-defeat-might-not-be-decisive-for-boris-johnson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UEFA President Eferin rejects threat to European football from spendthrift Saudis
- In search of Waterloo: this defeat may not be decisive for Boris Johnson
- Stage version of ‘Buffy’ returns to Redford – Macomb Daily
- Andy Murray surprises his kids when he wins a tennis tournament on Father’s Day
- Black fathers more likely to play, dress up and share a meal with their child, data shows | Health
- List of tech startups Airtel has acquired stake in, ET Telecom
- One of Donald Trump’s children would be ‘fishing’ to ‘be a major player’ if re-elected in 2024
- President Joko Widodo to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live
- It’s Sunday at the US Open, and the leaders are tied
- Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ adds Linda Hamilton to the cast
- Google announces album archive will be discontinued next month
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today