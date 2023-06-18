In search of Waterloo: this defeat may not be decisive for Boris Johnson

I don’t know what effect these men will have on the enemy, but by God, they terrify me. These are the words attributed to the Duke of Wellington inspecting his troops before the Battle of Waterloo, the anniversary of which we celebrate on Sunday.

Apocrypha, perhaps. Waterloo, however, is a metonym in its own right, for a decisive or final defeat. Instead of Iron Duke, Brexiteers have to settle for Boris Johnson. For the moment. The ex-Prime Minister played a central role in the triumph of British independence in June 2016 and in the Tory electoral antics that in December 2019 pushed Brexit to the victory line. . . just.

That, however, was Mr Johnson’s high point, and a series of policy missteps and blunders brought him to rock bottom. He was forced to resign from his post last July and the repercussions of what has been called Partygate continue to be felt.

He resigned as an MP two Fridays ago ahead of the report of the Commons Privileges Committee. The damning (and condemnable) conclusions were published on Thursday. On Monday, Mr Johnson’s former colleagues will vote on whether to accept his sanctions against him. Hence, Mr. Johnsons Waterloo.

Where is it? Citizen Boris renders most of his recommended penalties moot, such as a 90-day suspension that would necessarily trigger a recall vote in his constituency. The worst that can happen, in the short term, is the small punishment that he loses his complementary pass to the Palace of Westminster which is generously given to all former MPs.

Like a general in battle, Mr Johnson has signaled to his loyalists not to die in a ditch as he challenges the motion to be brought forward by the Tory leader of the House of Commons. Unlike Mont-Saint-Jean, the French name Waterloo is not a hill worth fighting for.

Or as the English would say, his little beer. About foodie feelings, perhaps, given that Boris proves his recklessness by becoming a columnist for the Daily Mail. He promises his readers that it will be exactly what I think of the world, completely unredacted stuff. . . I may even need to cover politics from time to time, but I will obviously try to do as little as possible unless I absolutely have to.

Her first thread? His discovery of a weight loss serum and the search for the hero in me, the one who was three stones lighter. Of course, Boris being Boris, he prefaced his bulge battle with a description of how his Cabinet colleagues had slimmed down.

I immediately thought of Julius Caesar and his preference for well-fed colleagues, writes BoJo. Let me have fat men around me, said the Roman dictator, shortly before his assassination. Yond Cassius has a lean, hungry look.

It turns out that Caesar was right to worry about Cassius, Boris thinks. By the way, his current successor in Downing Street is a diminutive of 57 years old. True to form, the former Prime Minister is now facing a new controversy with the Advisory Committee for Professional Appointments, for excessive haste to take up his pen and resume his profession as a journalist.

One dispute at a time, I say. There are doubtless few of the faithful who will obey his orders to withdraw; The battle will be enjoined on Monday, if not necessarily for Boris. A Tory MP called it a senseless war between Team Boris and Team Rishi.

Indeed, there are suggestions that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will look for an excuse to meet a foreign head of state, perhaps? not be present in the Commons for this last civil war.

In one respect, his presence would hardly tip the scales, as it is a foregone conclusion that anti-Boris MPs from government and opposition will vote in favor of accepting the committee’s report and its findings against Boris .

Yet, at the same time, it points to a dereliction of duty or, perhaps more worryingly for the Conservative Party itself, a lack of leadership. Conservative MPs will keep track of which of them vote against their former paladin. In the words of Tory MPs, expect a series of rebellions and, more worryingly, a bloodbath.

Unfortunately for the party and the nation as a whole, the Conservative government lacked the kind of generality that Wellington demonstrated. By shrewd maneuvers he ensured that he would meet Napoleon on his own terms, telling a fellow officer that I saw this land a year ago, and kept it in my pocket.

In his own way, Boris Johnson may be subtly telegraphing that he doesn’t see Monday’s vote as his reason for choice. Apparently voters don’t think it was his decisive defeat either.

An exclusivity Omnisis survey conducted for the Express found that while 64% of those polled did not want Mr Johnson to return to frontline politics, 24% wanted him to join the fray, including half of likely Tory voters.

Maybe Boris will fight in new colors. Last Sunday, another hero of the Brexit battle, Nigel Farage, suggested that he and Mr Johnson could join forces to uphold their Brexit legacy by forming a new centre-right party.

As they stand, BoJos’ strengths are clearly strategic and global. He can describe in enchanting scenes the sunny highlands, but it is up to others to chart and direct the journey.

Despite his own doubts to the contrary (reported by allies after the fact), Mr Johnson was unable to oppose the tax increases introduced by his then Chancellor, Mr Sunak; nor counter government advisers on their strict Covid lockdown programme.

Conservative voters must look elsewhere for a leader. In the battle for Brexit, maximum freedom and minimum government, supporters have yet to reach their Waterloo. The fight goes on. Again, though, with a nod to Wellington’s lexicon, it was a hell of a short-term thing.